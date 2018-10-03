This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Return of 119 troops from Syria delayed for two weeks over error in clearance to travel through Lebanon

The issue emerged on Monday morning as the troops were preparing to return from UN peacekeeping.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,245 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4264139
Irish soldiers during a training mission (File photo)
Image: Rollingnews
Irish soldiers during a training mission (File photo)
Irish soldiers during a training mission (File photo)
Image: Rollingnews

THE RETURN OF 119 Irish peacekeepers from Syria has been delayed for two weeks after they did not receive clearance to travel home via Lebanon from the war-torn nation.

Earlier this week, the Defence Forces said that the return of the 57th Infantry Group, which was in Syria on a United Nations peacekeeping mission, had been postponed.

No reason was given for the delay, with the Defence Forces saying that it was liaising with troops’ families and “actively working towards a return home” later in the week.

However it has now emerged that it will be two weeks before the peacekeepers can return home after the clearance issue arose on Monday morning.

According to Minister for State at the Department of Defence Paul Kehoe, the issue could not be resolved within a time-frame that would allow a new division of troops to be rotated into Syria.

The rotation involves a transit through Lebanon, which requires logistical and procedural arrangements in an area that is described as “challenging”.

Appropriate level

The junior minister said that rotation flights through Lebanon are confined to certain days and times, meaning that periods in which a new contingent of troops can travel into Syria is limited.

It was therefore decided to wait two weeks before the contingents were rotated, in order to ensure that an appropriate level of forces was maintained in Syria as part of the peacekeeping mission.

“Every effort was made to address this by the Department of Defence and the Department of Foreign Affairs, but the issue could not be resolved within the time necessary to allow the rotation to be completed on schedule on Tuesday,” Kehoe said.

“As soon as this was known, the personnel and their families were contacted and advised of the issue and the postponement of the rotation.”

The troops are now expected to return home on 16 October, with their leave entitlements set to commence from then.

They will continue to be paid while they serve abroad, and will be given a €1,000 payment to recognise the disruption caused to them.

Kehoe added that efforts are continuing to address the issue and ensure that the 119 troops return as soon as possible.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Defence Forces told TheJournal.ie that delays can arise as a result of the logistical arrangements required when rotating troops on peacekeeping missions.

“The Defence Forces is acutely aware of the impact that this unfortunate delay is having on both the personnel due to return home and those departing to service with UNDOF and their families,” the spokesman added.

With additional reporting from Christina Finn.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Donald Trump did an impression of Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford
    29,793  164
    Fora
    1
    		'I wish I was more patient - I want everything done yesterday'
    6  0
    The42
    1
    		'The anxiety I would get would manifest itself' - Joe Marler reaffirms he never tried to incur an England ban
    9,315  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Trump might think it's a scary time to be a young man, but it's always been scary to be a woman
    297  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Disgruntled gardaÃ­ vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Disgruntled gardaí vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Arrest over distribution of 'child sex dolls' as gardaí raid 32 premises
    30-year-old man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-four Samantha Walsh in Waterford city last year
    COURTS
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    Dublin businessman who kicked mother-of-two in the head with steel toe shoe to be sentenced
    Dublin man jailed for receiving Hello Kitty toy containing €200k worth of cannabis
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Government wants to avoid scenario where there would be two time zones on the island of Ireland
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    GARDAí
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    This woman has been missing from Kildare since Friday
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie