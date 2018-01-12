Body of man found in Dalkey laneway

GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of an incident in Dalkey, south Dublin, this morning after the discovery of a man’s body.

The body was found at 8.30am in a laneway that leads to an apartment block just off Convent Road.

Gardaí are now trying to establish how the man sustained his fatal injuries. It is believed he may have died from wounds to his abdomen, but detectives will await post mortem results to confirm his cause of death.

His body remains at the scene and the area and a garda forensics team has arrived.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone who may have been on that laneway overnight or early this morning, or anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.