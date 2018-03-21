PHOTOS: Take a look around Dermot Bannon's home

DERMOT BANNON’S DUBLIN home is on the market for €649,000.

The architecture has become a household name in recent years thanks to the success of RTÉ’s Room to Improve. The show follows Bannon as he helps members of the public create their dream homes.

The house on Bantry Road in Drumcondra is listed for sale with auctioneers DNG.

The listing for the property describes it as “a simply beautiful family home complimented by a wonderfully designed extension to the rear overlooking a mature west-facing garden extending in excess of 65m”.

Check out the property below:

All images via DNG/MyHome.ie