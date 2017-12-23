  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 24 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Debate Room: Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Two of our team had a heated disagreement about it and, here, they make their claims.

By Seán Murray and Garreth MacNamee Saturday 23 Dec 2017, 10:00 PM
14 hours ago 20,697 Views 68 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3685569
Spoiler Alert: Alan Rickman's character doesn't survive this fall.
Image: Movieclips/Youtube
Spoiler Alert: Alan Rickman's character doesn't survive this fall.
Spoiler Alert: Alan Rickman's character doesn't survive this fall.
Image: Movieclips/Youtube

FROM TIME TO time, a quite innocent question asked in TheJournal.ie HQ can turn into a heated debate.

First, we had “can couples go out on dates?”

Now, as Christmas approached, a question of “are you going to be watching Die Hard this year” started a furious flurry of claim and counter-claim in the office on whether or not this masterpiece starring Bruce Willis is in fact a Christmas film.

Such were the passionate feelings on the matter, we got two of the team – Seán Murray and Garreth MacNamee – to give their take from both sides of the debate.

“Of course it’s a Christmas movie” – Seán Murray

Okay, what exactly makes a Christmas movie? Is it something you watch at Christmas time or is it a film that takes place during Christmas? I would argue both, and Die Hard is certainly one of them.

Right, first and foremost, it takes place over the course of one night.

What night is that? Christmas Eve.

Mr MacNamee will say that lots of films take place over Christmas time but that doesn’t automatically make it a Christmas film. But as well as having a Christmas theme it’s also a film that many of us feel is synonymous with Christmas.

Cinemas put it on their Christmas schedules and TV stations show it around this time.

John McClane is going to visit his estranged wife because it’s Christmas. He wants to see her. He wants to see his children. Heartwarming stuff.

Where’s he going to see her? At her Christmas party. Let’s not question how strange it is for a work Christmas party to be on Christmas Eve for a moment.

Already, we have a familiar, heart-warming, Christmassy premise. Person going to be reunited with family for Christmas. So far, I’m surprised Driving Home for Christmas isn’t the first thing that comes to our minds.

But then, things don’t go to plan. Terrorists, led by a wonderful Alan Rickman, take over Nakatomi Plaza and start running amok.

Grizzled cop McClane avoids capture, and sets about making sure the terrorists don’t have it all their own way.

He even takes one of them down in Christmas-themed fashion, as the below clip demonstrates.

Source: Movieclips/YouTube

There’s loads of references to the fact that it’s Christmas too.

When the safe cracker is having trouble breaking into the vault, Rickman’s villainous Hans Gruber tells him: “It’s Christmas, Theo. It’s the time of miracles. So be of good cheer… and call me when you hit the last lock.”

When the vault finally opens, Gruber wishes his comrades a “Merry Christmas”. At the beginning when McClane is in the limo, he asks the driver to put on some Christmas music.

Yeah there’s quite a bit of violence and people die in it, but people die in It’s A Wonderful Life too.

My esteemed, and very wrong, colleague will argue it’s a film you can watch all year-round.

He’s right about that but it’s still a Christmas movie. It takes place at Christmas, is a staple of Christmas TV schedules and for many it’s a tradition every Christmas to sit down and watch a bit of Die Hard.

It’s as quotable as Elf, as charming as Home Alone and the film finishes with the song Let it Snow! as Bruce Willis and Bonnie Bedelia embrace for feck sake.

It’s a Christmas film, end of.

Over to you, MacNamee.

“You can watch it all year round, what are you on about?” – Garreth MacNamee

I have nothing but the utmost respect for my learned colleague. But in this instance, he’s talking nonsense. Utter nonsense.

Die Hard is set at Christmas – there are Santa hats, references to Christmas music. Yes, I can admit that. But there are loads of films which are set at this joyous time. That doesn’t make them Christmas movies.

Lethal Weapon, Rocky IV, In Bruges and LA Confidential were all set at Christmas. Would you consider them festive films? I think not.

Mr Murray makes the point that “for many it’s a tradition every Christmas to sit down and watch a bit of Die Hard”. I know families who eat duck at Christmas – that’s their tradition. But you wouldn’t call it a bona fide Christmas tradition like turkey and ham, would you?  Just because it’s a tradition in one person’s house doesn’t mean it’s traditional in someone else’s.

Now, let’s move onto one of the most glaringly obvious aspects of this so-called discussion. Die Hard was released in cinemas in the US in July 1988. JULY. That’s that then, surely.

If we need to dig deeper into this movie, we have to look at the thematic discrepancies between a warm, lovely Christmas feeling and what Die Hard is about.

Hans Gruber is a psychopathic and murderous thief. Die Hard is about taking what is not yours and shooting innocent people in the face. Not very Christmassy.

The fact that John McClane utters a couple of Christmas-based lines is irrelevant. Had it been set at Paddy’s Day – he’d have said Yippee-Ki-Yay Motherfecker and worn a leprechaun hat.

Oh, yeah. And another thing. Messing with dead lads’ bodies also features. Just because he’s wearing a feckin’ Santa hat doesn’t mean it’s alright.

Christmas movies are about getting the family down, opening the big box of Roses and putting on something like Back to the Future (the quintessential festive flick WHICH IS NOT SET AT CHRISTMAS).

So to sum up, Sean is wrong. I am right. I am on the right side of history.

Yippee-Kay-ay Motherfunkers.

So, what do you think?

After hearing the passionate arguments on both sides, we want to know: Do you think Die Hard is a Christmas film?


Poll Results:




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Seán Murray and Garreth MacNamee

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (68)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A photographer came across this tiny nativity in an old phonebox while passing through Roscommon
55,696  27
2
'I work because they are lonely': Sex workers describe the dangers of the trade at Christmas
53,322  90
3
Separated father: 'I will spend Christmas on my own, not seeing my children'
45,199  186
Fora
1
'We had kids and a mortgage, so when sales slowed my wife was pulling her hair out'
262  0
2
How evergreen, tearjerker Christmas ads tap into our 'primal programming'
54  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leicester City v Manchester United, Premier League
36,287  42
2
'I don't think I would get a good reception if I went back to the club and that is disappointing'
32,757  3
3
Six-try Connacht blow Ulster away to end year with record win
25,848  45
DailyEdge.ie
1
The 64 absolute best Irish tweets of 2017
9,336  0
2
Choose something from the biscuit tin and we'll tell you what to watch on Netflix this weekend
7,844  0
3
The man from *that* BBC interview shared a lovely family Christmas message and the photo is just the best
5,666  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been in area during alleged Dublin assault
Gardaí want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been in area during alleged Dublin assault
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well
Man assaulted by intruder in aggravated burglary in Cork
DUBLIN
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
'I work because they are lonely': Sex workers describe the dangers of the trade at Christmas
Blood Bikes: These riders will be working 24/7 over Christmas to help those who need it
LEO VARADKAR
Government ends year on a high with satisfaction rate boost
Government ends year on a high with satisfaction rate boost
Trump and Prince Charles got the most expensive gifts from the Taoiseach this year
Ireland to give more money towards Yemen crisis as Irish aid set to jump next year
CHRISTMAS
'It can be a rough time': How comedian Sarah Millican is helping people who spend Christmas alone
'It can be a rough time': How comedian Sarah Millican is helping people who spend Christmas alone
Cooking a turkey? Here's how to make sure you avoid getting food poisoning
Do you want to track Santa's trip around the world? Here are a few options

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie