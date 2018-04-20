Swedish DJ Avicii found dead aged 28

SWEDISH DJ AVICII has been found dead at age 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his publicist said in a statement.

The musician was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this afternoon. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii’s death comes just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP “Avicii (01).”

His many hits include “Wake Me Up”, “Levels” and “Without You”.

He retired from performing live in 2016, citing health reasons. He suffered from a range of health issues for several years including acute pancreatitis.

Tributes to the DJ filled social media when news of his death broke.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x,” Calvin Harris said.

“We all reach a point in our lives and careers where we understand what matters the most to us,” Avicii said in a statement on his website last year.

For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do.

“Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio.

“The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I do.”