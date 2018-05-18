  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 19 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of dogs destroyed in Irish pounds down 40%

916 dogs were put to sleep in Irish local authority pounds last year.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 18 May 2018, 10:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,839 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4022256

8206632393_efc2c2a51d_o Source: EmmyMik

THE NUMBER OF dogs destroyed in Irish pounds has shrunk by 40%, according to new statistics.

The latest dog control report released by the Department of Rural and Community Development, suggests that 916 dogs, not counting registered greyhounds) were put to sleep in Irish pounds in 2017, a 40% reduction from the 1,522 strays who suffered the same fate the previous year.

Meanwhile, 11,559 dogs entered Irish pounds last year, an 8% drop from the 12,549 who entered such institutions in 2016.

Welcoming the figures, Dogs Trust said that more work remains to be done as part of a ‘prevention is better than cure’ approach.

“Despite a positive reduction in euthanasia figures, there are still a worryingly high number of dogs entering the pound system,” said director at the charity Suzie Carley.

Pounds

It is reassuring that there continued to be a large number of dogs being rescued from the local authority pound by animal welfare groups, however it is vital that we get to the root cause of why these dogs are ending up in the pound system to begin with.

The number of dogs being surrendered to pounds remains high.

3,135 dogs were given up by their owners to local authorities last year, a virtual carbon copy of the previous year’s statistics.

Dogs Trust also drew particular attention to the issues facing registered greyhounds in Ireland.

Last year saw a 15% increase on the number of such greyhounds entering pounds. Of those 215, 180 were surrendered by their owners, and 80 (37%) were destroyed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
After being summoned to the Vatican over child sex abuse scandal, all Chilean bishops resign
82,769  48
2
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
70,172  18
3
'A heinous attack': 10 people killed in Texas high school shooting
69,844  120
Fora
1
Tech behemoth Google has bought 'Boland's Quay' in Dublin's docklands
562  0
2
'A personal disappointment': Sugru investors take a loss from the hi-tech glue-maker's sale
539  0
3
JustEat is quietly switching up its playbook... it's now hiring delivery drivers
353  0
The42
1
'If one person reads this and feels it helps them, that’d be brilliant'
45,490  27
2
Ref review: Were the big calls in the Champions Cup final correct?
24,210  30
3
'We used a little trickery' - '98 World Cup fixed to ensure France-Brazil final, admits Platini
24,058  30
DailyEdge
1
Ed Sheeran and Mick Jagger went for lunch together in Dublin... it's The Dredge
8,317  2
2
Graham Linehan has a few words for anyone who isn't planning to vote next Friday
5,780  3
3
Ed Sheeran has asked for his song 'Small Bump' not to be used by pro-life groups
4,139  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
'I know her as an innocent child': Tributes paid to murdered Anastasia Kriegel
Gardaí want to talk to two people in relation to Anastasia Kriegel murder
Gardaí help police in Spain seize €3.4 million worth of cannabis destined for Ireland
COURTS
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Court hears Paddy Jackson has paid 'an enormous price' despite rape acquittal
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
GARDAí
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man charged in connection with discovery of a submachine gun and four handguns last month
Man arrested after cannabis and €12,000 in cash seized in raid on Dublin house
Pictures: Man charged after car chase that ended near Croke Park as thousands filed out from Rolling Stones
DUBLIN
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie