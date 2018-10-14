This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Worried about your pet being frightened this Halloween? Experts advise on how to keep them calm

Pet owners will be well aware of how much of a scary time it can be for animals at this time of year.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 7:45 AM
26 minutes ago 870 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4282987
Image: Shutterstock/Eve Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Eve Photography

BETWEEN FANCY DRESS parties, fireworks displays, and spooky-themed events, Halloween is often considered a fun time of year, particularly for children.

But pet owners also know how much of a scary time it can be for animals, with cats and dogs and cats stressed by unusual noises, unfamiliar visitors and loud bangs.

There are many extra risks for pets this time of year, and experts have stressed how important it is for owners to be aware of what these are and how to plan around them.

“You won’t always make your pet not feel scared, but it’s more about doing everything you can to make sure they’re alright,” says Emma O’Hare of PetConnection.ie.

“Every year we end up running around after people’s dogs, because they lose every sense of control when fireworks are going off.”

O’Hare says the most important thing that owners can do is keep their pets indoors, away from loud noises and unfamiliar visitors.

Even if pets are normally kept outdoors, she says they should be kept in a shed or garage.

YouTube videos

Once inside, owners are advised to create a safe space or ‘hiding place’ for their pets, somewhere quiet and comfortable that’s away from windows and doors with food, water and a comfortable bed or blanket.

Turning on the television, closing curtains, and giving pets something to chew on will also help to distract them and reduce their anxiety.

O’Hare advises owners to acquaint their pets used with these ‘safe spaces’ at least a week before Halloween, in order to help them get used to the change in their routine.

“People can also help get their pets get used to noises so they become less startled on the night,” she says.

“Playing fireworks videos on YouTube at a low volume and gradually increasing them in the lead-up to Halloween helps to positively reinforce the sound, especially if the video is played when the pet is eating food.”

Choking hazard

Trick-or-treaters also present a unique range of problems that owners may not be aware of.

O’Hare says that she hears reports every year of dogs biting visiting children, because they might feel threatened by unfamiliar callers with scary-looking masks on.

To prevent such an occurrence, she advises pet owners to install a baby gate or to keep dogs securely in another room before opening the front door.

On top of this, seemingly innocuous treats given out to trick-or treaters can also be problematic.

Small sweets and peanuts are a choking hazard, while chocolate can also be toxic to animals in certain doses.

As well as keeping these sweets away from pets, owners are advised to have the number of their local vet handy, so that if they suspect their pet is in trouble, they can get them medical assistance as soon as possible.

Microchip

Meanwhile, owners can also take a number of measures to help them be reunited with their pet if the worst happens and they escape on the night.

“Making sure your pet is microchipped is also very important and that way if your pet does get lost, they can be scanned and returned home to you safely,” says Una O’Toole, of The Irish Blue Cross.

Owners are urged to ensure that their pets are wearing a good collar with an ID tag with their contact information on Halloween night, as well as having their microchip details up to date.

The Irish Blue Cross also says that excessive panting or yawning is an indicator that dogs are stressed, and has advised owners to watch out for these signs. 

Like O’Hare, O’Toole stresses that now is the best time to start getting pets ready.

“Halloween might be a few weeks away yet but with decorations going up already, now is the time to prepare for a safe Halloween for your pet,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eir 'working to resolve issue' as mobile and broadband remains down for customers across the country
    73,481  91
    2
    		'This is disgraceful': Hundreds of cans of Tennants illegally dumped in Donegal
    54,081  52
    3
    		'They have no place in our city': Take Back the City protesters occupy Airbnb HQ
    48,430  195
    Fora
    1
    		'There's very little talent': How Ireland's blockchain firms are trying to fix staff shortages
    180  0
    2
    		How people with disabilities hold the key to future-proofing Ireland's workforce
    69  0
    3
    		The government was told that shifting TV licence duties to Revenue would crush post offices
    38  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    57,185  38
    2
    		As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    52,012  75
    3
    		Death of talented young footballer the 'predominant thought' for new Kerry manager Keane
    34,109  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton delivered a subtle burn on Ryan Tubridy during the Late Late in London
    15,009  1
    2
    		Chris O'Dowd certainly entertained the Last Leg audience with his ramblings last night
    10,420  1
    3
    		Jamie Dornan continued his streak of telling mortifying stories on the Graham Norton Show
    6,244  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    Biting the Big Apple: One PR girl on making the move from Cork to New York
    LEO VARADKAR
    Mini-reshuffle sees a change for Richard Bruton and two seats for the west at Cabinet
    Mini-reshuffle sees a change for Richard Bruton and two seats for the west at Cabinet
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    MISSING
    Appeal for help tracing 32-year-old man missing from Ballyfermot
    Appeal for help tracing 32-year-old man missing from Ballyfermot
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    China says former Interpol chief who went missing last month is under investigation for bribery

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie