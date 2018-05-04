27 dogs found in van at Scottish ferry port returned to Ireland

Some of the dogs and puppies found at the ferry port in Scotland. Source: ISPCA

TWENTY-SEVEN PUPPIES and young dogs have been returned to Ireland after being found hidden in a van at Cairnryan ferry port in Scotland.

The animals are now in the care of the ISPCA.

The dogs, which include Chihuahuas, Spaniels and Collie-type puppies of various ages, are believed to have originated from the Republic of Ireland.

None of the dogs were microchipped, which is now a legal requirement, and none of them were accompanied by pet passports, required for the commercial movement of dogs to the UK from the Republic of Ireland, according to the ISPCA.

“The manner in which these puppies were concealed illustrates the lengths to which these unscrupulous dealers will go in order to make money from unfortunate animals,” ISPCA chief inspector Conor Dowling said.

Dowling said that while most of these puppies might not have been of high value in Ireland, it is estimated that the entire consignment may have raised over £10,000 on the British market.

“For some people, that potential profit outweighs the suffering caused to vulnerable puppies,” Dowling said.

The dogs are not currently available for adopting, however, they will be in the coming weeks.

“We would like to appeal to anyone who is looking for a dog or puppy to please act responsibly and consider adopting from a rescue rather than going online to buy one,” Dowling added.

The ISPCA thanked the Ulster SPCA for transporting the dogs from Cairnryan to Newry, where they were collected by the ISPCA before being brought to the National Animal Centre in Longford.