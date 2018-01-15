  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46

She had been in London for a recording session.

By Paul Hosford Monday 15 Jan 2018, 10:59 PM
4 hours ago 779,794 Views 150 Comments
Image: DPA DEUTSCHE PRESS-AGENTUR/DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA DEUTSCHE PRESS-AGENTUR/DPA/PA Images

CRANBERRIES SINGER DOLORES O’Riordan has died.

She was 46 and is survived by three children.

O’Riordan passed away at a hotel in Westminster this morning. Police were called to the Park Lane address around 9am, where O’Riordan was pronounced dead.

They are treating the death as unexplained.

A statement from her PR agency said:

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Riordan became the lead singer in The Cranberries before the Limerick band would go on to gain huge success in the early to mid 90s.

The band went on to have four US Top 20 albums, with single Linger landing at number 8 in the US. Zombie, which rose to number three in the Irish charts, remains among the band’s best-known songs.

Britain Obit Dolores O'Riordan Source: AP Photo/Bruno Bebert, File

The band would release Wake Up and Smell the Coffee in 2001 before going on hiatus in 2003. They reformed in 2012 to release Roses and again last year for Something Else. The band was forced to cancel all of its dates on that tour due to O’Riordan’s back problems. The band sold around 40 million records worldwide.

Before Christmas, she posted to the band’s Facebook page saying:

“Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo”

O’Riordan had also released two solo albums; 2007′s Are You Listening? and 2009′s No Baggage.

Tributes

Source: TheCranberriesVEVO/YouTube

Tributes have begun pouring in to O’Riordan, with one calling her the “Queen of Limerick”.

President Michael D Higgins said:

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, musician, singer and song writer.

Dolores O’Riordan and The Cranberries had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.
I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and The Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes.

“To all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.”

DJ Will Leahy wrote on Twitter:

“Dolores O’Riordan. You put Limerick on the world music map during the darkest time in our city. Rest in peace.”

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone called her “an icon”, while singer Frank Turner wrote: “Oh lord. Not Dolores O’Riordan. Grew up singing Cranberries songs. Tragic news.”

Local TD Jan O’Sullivan added:

“Dolores was an iconic figure of 90s Irish music. The music Dolores made has touched many people. Her talent and that of her bandmates put Limerick on the map musically.”

Arts Minister Josepha Madigan said:

“She was an inspiration to many across the world and had a truly unique voice. Her haunting vocals on classics such as Linger and Zombie will live on forever.”

Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

