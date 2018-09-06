This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dolores O'Riordan drowned due to alcohol intoxication, inquest hears

The investigation into the Irish singer’s death is taking place in London today.

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 11:47 AM
2 hours ago 26,060 Views 30 Comments
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

AN INQUEST INTO the death of Dolores O’Riordan has heard that the Cranberries singer drowned due to alcohol intoxication. 

BBC News reports that Westminster Coroner’s Court in London was told that the 46-year-old was found submerged in the bath in her room at the Park Lane Hilton hotel on 15 January. 

There was no evidence or self harm or other injuries. According to The Guardian’s reporter in court, her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit for driving. 

The Met Police had already confirmed that her death was not treated as suspicious. 

Tributes flowed in January for the Limerick musician from figures around the world with her bandmates describing her as “an extraordinary talent”.

Today would have been her 47th birthday. 

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Cranberries said they continue to struggle to come to terms with what happened.

The inquest continues. 

