  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump is still under fire for business ties, one year on

Although he passed over The Trump Organization to his sons last year, Trump still won’t disclose his assets.

By AFP Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 11:00 AM
7 hours ago 6,263 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3803691
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images

A YEAR AGO Donald Trump ceded control of The Trump Organization to his adult sons but refused to divest his assets, sparking a furious backlash from political opponents and ethics experts.

Today his golf clubs in Florida and New Jersey, where he spent more than 80 days in 2017, provide a backdrop to his presidency. His opponents complain bitterly and lawsuits have mounted up against opaque ties between the White House and the company.

A prime example of this contentious cocktail of business and politics is the Trump International Hotel in Washington, a six-minute drive from the White House.

If some doubted whether transforming Washington’s old post office into a luxury Trump hotel would spell success, today its rooms, restaurants and conference rooms swarm with foreign diplomats and lobbyists.

“The hotel is kind of a separate White House where you can buy a $27 Margarita and where you can talk to people who will talk the next day to the president,” says Austin Envers, executive director of American Oversight, a non-profit bankrolled by Democratic donors to expose ethical violations of the Trump administration.

It’s a way to get access to people who work in the administration that regular Americans don’t have.

Stays by Saudi and Malaysian delegations were questionable, says Envers, so too an event held by a group representing e-cigarette makers. A little while later, the administration froze a regulation requiring stricter oversight of the sector.

Trump’s habit of making surprise visits to his properties, which has continued in office, has handed them only greater publicity and captivated guests.

“Exceptional service,” wrote one recent guest from Australia who gave his name only as David in an online review at Booking.com.

“The extra bonus was when POTUS and FLOTUS showed up standing a couple of feet in front of my wife and me.”

UPI 20170627 Exterior of the Trump International Hotel in Washington Source: Pete Marovich via PA Images

POTUS bonus

But neither is the presidency necessarily an automatic meal ticket either.

The Trump Organization refused to comment to AFP, but in a recent interview with The New York Times, Eric Trump said the company had decided to focus on existing properties, which include 16 golf courses, a winery, seven hotels and commercial real estate.

As part of the deal made public before the inauguration, the company vowed not to seek new foreign deals while Trump was in office.

In New York, the group has also cut ties with Trump SoHo, which had been boycotted by celebrities and now operates as The Dominick Hotel.

According to US media, several properties in Democratic majority cities such as Chicago and New York have suffered declining interest.

Prior to the 2016 election, the company said it was launching a slightly more affordable hotel chain Scion, a name notable for its lack of obvious connection to Trump. The first is due to open in Cleveland, Mississippi, a Republican town later this year.

But growth or not, there is a problem, opponents of the president say.

‘More we don’t know’

The sheer fact that Trump could profit from his presidency and that foreign governments could patronize The Trump Organization to curry favour, is enough to create innumerable conflicts of interest, said Evers.

In a lawsuit filed in June, nearly 200 Democratic members of Congress cited examples of favours accorded by foreign governments to the Trump Organization, including long-sought trademarks approved in China.

They demand that any foreign income or contract should be submitted to Congress for approval, in keeping with the emoluments clause of the US Constitution.

“If President Trump believes that his receipt of foreign emoluments raises no corruption concerns, he simply needs to present them to Congress – which his party controls – and get approval before he accepts them,” said Connecticut’s Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who spearheaded the lawsuit.

“The fact that he has refused to take that step – thumbing his nose at the Constitution – raises serious questions about what he is trying to hide.”

The Trump Organization is a family firm, is not listed on the stock exchange and as such does not release its earnings. Trump has also always refused to release his tax returns, meaning that much is unknown about deals and finances.

Disclosures published in June by the Office of Government Ethics showed that Trump brought in around $600 to $650 million (€531 million) in assets and income over the last year.

His income at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida private members club nicknamed the “Winter White House,” was up from $30 to $37 million (€30 million).

“There is every reason to believe there is much more we don’t know about, and it is probably the things we don’t know about that are the most troubling,” said Blumenthal.

© AFP 2018

Read: Trump faces heavy criticism as he reveals his ‘Fake News Awards’ winners

More: Could you pass the cognitive fitness test taken by Donald Trump this week?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man killed in feud-related shooting in Dublin
55,919  43
2
Family appeal for help finding Irishman (21) missing in Vienna
40,205  2
3
'You are so sick': Olympic gymnast faces down US team doctor who sexually abused her
40,139  21
Fora
1
Dún Laoghaire residents threatened with eviction have won a key battle against vulture funds
1,703  0
2
Ireland's data regulator wants outside help to deal with the wave of international scrutiny
139  0
3
How to make a sales meeting more intriguing for your customers - in 5 steps
51  0
The42
1
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
32,145  32
2
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup
31,344  12
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
28,193  18
DailyEdge.ie
1
People were not happy with the Late Late's 'brief' tribute to Dolores O'Riordan
15,246  5
2
14 of the quickest reactions to Kim and Kanye naming their baby girl 'Chicago'
9,595  6
3
How Well Do You Know The North Side?
8,308  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
Garda Detective who sent abusive letters to State solicitor is jailed for three years
GARDAí
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
Three men charged after tools stolen from building site
Three charged in garda operation targeting burglary gangs
DUBLIN
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
Three 1830s houses demolished at Dublin's Five Lamps to make way for social housing
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
COURT
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie