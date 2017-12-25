Donald Trump takes credit for making people proud to say 'Merry Christmas' again

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has said that he has led the charge for people to say the word “Merry Christmas” again, taking credit for its revival in a festive tweet.

In a series of posts on Twitter from his Florida estate on Christmas Eve, the president also took aim at the fake news again, while talking about the progress that has been made in areas such as tax reform under his administration.

His tweet about “Merry Christmas” reads: “People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”

Trump has previously referenced this as recently as October at the Family Research Council’s Values Voter Summit in Washington.

He said: “We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore. They don’t use the word Christmas because it’s not politically correct.

You go to department stores and they will say ‘Happy New Year,’ or they will say other things and it will be red, they’ll have it painted. But they don’t say – well guess what? We’re saying merry Christmas again.

Trump has been very critical of ideas around political correctness in general, and many are seeing this as a barb at his predecessor Barack Obama.

Obama, however, frequently wished people a merry Christmas as well as “happy holidays” in his yuletide messages.

Obama also wished the American people a merry Christmas in his final festive address as president last year.