Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Donald and Melania Trump travel in separate cars amid affair claims from Playboy model

The couple will travel together on board Air Force One to Florida.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 16 Feb 2018, 10:34 PM
13 hours ago 50,991 Views 101 Comments
US FIRST LADY Melania Trump travelled in a separate motorcade from her husband Donald as the pair travelled to Florida following this week’s school shooting.

The decision by Melania to make a separate journey to the Andrew’s Air Force Base comes amid further claims of infidelity on behalf of the US President.

The New Yorker magazine has published a handwritten account of a former Playboy model in which she details a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump in 2006.

In the account, Karen McDougal describes how Donald Trump showed her his wife’s bedroom in Trump Tower and brought her to his private bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The 1998 Playboy Playmate of the Year confirmed that she wrote the account but added that she was constrained in what else she could say publicly because of a confidentiality agreement.

As the story broke today, Donald Trump and Melania Trump were to travel to Florida.

Trump tweeted he would be meeting “some of the bravest people on earth” but it was not confirmed whether he would be meeting those affected by Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland in which 17 people were killed.

Before the US President and First Lady travel from the White House to Air Force One, it is traditional that they walk across the South Lawn together, as they have done on previous trips.

On this occasion they travelled separately, with the First Lady’s spokesperson telling CNN: ”With her schedule it was easier to meet him on the plane.”

The White House also told CNN that Melania Trump does plan to accompany her husband when he visits with victims of the Parkland mass shooting.

Donald Trump had already been slated to travel to Florida to spend the weekend at his Palm Beach estate, which is about 40 miles from Parkland.

Affair

In McDougal’s account of her affair with Trump, the model said that she ended it in part after she started feeling guilty about it and after Trump made an offensive comment about her mother’s age as well as a vulgar remark about the anatomy of black men.

The White House said Trump denies having an affair with McDougal.

The alleged affair occurred not long after Trump married his third wife, Melania, who had recently given birth to their son Barron.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (101)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
