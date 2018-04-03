  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'It's like we have no border': Donald Trump vows to deploy military to the US-Mexico border

Trump made his latest comments during a White House meeting with Baltic leaders.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 6:50 PM
24 minutes ago 1,462 Views 22 Comments
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images
Image: Evan Vucci via PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has vowed to deploy the military to the border with Mexico, something he described as a “big step”.

Cultivating his tough-on-migration image during a White House meeting with Baltic leaders, Trump said “we are going to be guarding our border with our military” as he lashed out at his predecessor.

“President Obama made changes that basically created no border,” he claimed, without elaborating.

“Until we can have a wall with proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military. It’s a big step, we really haven’t done that before or certainly not very much before,” he said.

Trump has raged at Mexico for allowing around 1,500 demonstrators from Central America to walk toward the US border.

Like each of the last five years, they set off from the southern Mexican state of Chiapas for the US border, where many hope to apply for asylum.

“If it reaches our border our laws are so weak and so pathetic… it’s like we have no border,” Trump said.

“We need to have a wall that’s about 700-800 miles” of the border, he said.

© AFP 2018

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
'It's like we have no border': Donald Trump vows to deploy military to the US-Mexico border
