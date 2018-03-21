  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump breaks silence from West to congratulate Putin on landslide win

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that the poisoning of a spy in the UK was not mentioned during the call.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 9:41 AM
8 minutes ago 412 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3915506

VIETNAM-APEC-SUMMIT Trump chats with Putin at a summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang in November 2017. Source: AFP/Getty Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election, as the leaders raised the prospect of a summit in the near future – while sidestepping both the issue of election meddling and a spy attack that has rocked Moscow’s relations with the Western world.

Other world leaders have refrained from congratulating Putin amid reports of voting inconsistencies and tensions between the UK and Russia over the recent poisoning of a spy on British soil.

Trump told reporters at the White House he had spoken with Putin, two days after the Russian strongman sailed to a fourth term as president, and with ties strained by the Cold War-style intrigue over the poisoning of an ex-spy in Britain.

“I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on his electoral victory,” the US leader said.

The call had to do also with the fact that we will probably get together in the not-too-distant future.

In calling Putin, Trump ignored explicit advice from his national security advisers not to do so, The Washington Post reported, quoting officials familiar with the call.

This warning included a section in his briefing materials in capital letters that read “DO NOT CONGRATULATE,” the Post said.

According to a Kremlin statement, the two leaders also stressed the importance of joint efforts to limit an arms race and boost economic cooperation.

“On the whole, the conversation was constructive and business-like,” the Kremlin said, adding that its goal was to help the two countries “overcome the problems that had accumulated in the Russian-US relations”.

Russia is under pressure from London and its allies to explain how its former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned on British soil, with a nerve agent the UK says is Soviet-designed.

Moscow has denied being involved.

Although the nerve attack has topped global headlines for weeks, it did not come up during the leaders’ conversation, according to both the Kremlin and White House.

“I don’t believe that was discussed in today’s call,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Nor did they address Washington’s imposition last week of a new round of sanctions against Moscow designed to punish Russians responsible for attempts to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

Nor did they discuss the questions that have been raised over the weekend poll in Russia.

“The focus was to talk about areas of shared interests,” Sanders said.

‘Sham elections’

Those shared interests, according to the Kremlin, included the crises in Ukraine and Syria, and ways of “developing practical cooperation” in various spheres including the fight against terrorism.

Pyongyang’s nuclear program was on the agenda as Trump pushes forward with plans for a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Satisfaction has been expressed with a certain decrease in tensions around the Korean peninsula,” the Kremlin added.

The leaders also paid “special attention” to “working out the issue of holding a possible meeting at the highest level.”

In the aftermath of an election that appears to have had significant flaws, a prominent American critic of Putin – and of Trump himself – offered a stinging denunciation of the US commander in chief’s call.

“An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections,” said US Senator John McCain, who is home in Arizona battling cancer.

And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country’s future.

The White House had earlier indicated that no call with Putin was planned, as the Russian leader played down talk of a rift.

On Sunday, Putin secured a landslide victory in a presidential election that saw him return to the Kremlin with a record vote share of 76.66%.

The Kremlin yesterday released a list of those who had sent congratulatory messages – including the leaders of Greece, Germany, Iran, the Czech Republic, Finland, Syria and North Korea.

Western leaders were slow to congratulate Putin as monitors reported ballot stuffing and other alleged cases of fraud, though fewer irregularities were reported than in previous years.

Putin said on Monday he would address disputes with the West but stressed that international relations were a two-way street.

“From our side, we will do all we can so that the disputes with our partners be resolved by political and diplomatic means,” he said.

It goes without saying that not everything depends on us – as with love, both sides have to be involved, otherwise there can be no love at all.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Lawyer reveals porn star passed lie detector test about alleged affair with Trump

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: Are you considering deleting your Facebook?
91,456  164
2
Teenage cyclist killed after being hit by minibus
67,594  24
3
Student shooter dead and two injured in shooting at US high school in Maryland
59,817  85
Fora
1
Ryanair plans to buy a majority stake in a new Austrian airline founded by an F1 legend
451  0
2
'Starting a business affects your health and your family life - people don't realise that'
271  0
3
'Historic gems' like Dublin's Custom House should just be used for tourism
152  0
The42
1
'I fear he is going to be out for quite a long time': Worrying update on Grand Slam winner Earls' injury
48,881  30
2
Reading's Liam Kelly declines Ireland call-up to keep England options open
26,919  60
3
The Rugby Show: Rating the Irish Grand Slam winners' performances
26,705  15
DailyEdge.ie
1
Holly and Phil talk about Ant McPartlin's drink-driving after viewers demand it
33,817  5
2
Cliona from Room To Improve is standing up for John the builder after Sunday's episode
13,063  1
3
People were convinced that Louis Theroux celebrated Ireland's Grand Slam down in Wexford
8,529  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
Poll: Will you change your behaviour online because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal?
'Your phone is a data goldmine': What you can do to protect yourself against data mining
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner "following up" with Facebook over Cambridge Analytica
COURTS
Fund secures order requiring 'squatters' to leave Dublin property
Fund secures order requiring 'squatters' to leave Dublin property
Burglar, who almost bled to death after falling through skylight of target building, avoids jail time
Boy whose laptop exploded has €20,000 settlement approved
GARDAí
Equipment stolen from Galway and Mayo Mountain Rescue as cars broken into
Equipment stolen from Galway and Mayo Mountain Rescue as cars broken into
Pictures: Gardaí and Defence Forces carry out dramatic terror training at Shannon Airport
Man due in court over theft of €12,000 from Dublin garda station
DUBLIN
There are four counties where the average rent exceeds â¬1,000 per month
There are four counties where the average rent exceeds €1,000 per month
National League football final to clash with Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens
Dublin City Council gives the go-ahead for Rolling Stones Croke Park gig

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie