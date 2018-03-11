Donald Trump debuted his 2020 campaign slogan to a cheering crowd last night

IT’S BARELY 2018, but US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a 2020 re-election campaign, with a familiar sounding new slogan: “Keep America Great!”

Addressing a rally in a Pittsburgh suburb, Trump endorsed a Republican candidate in a closely-watched upcoming special congressional election, before turning to his own political future.

“Our new slogan when we start running — can you believe it, in two years from now — is going to be: ‘Keep America great, exclamation point,’” he said. “Keep America great!”

Trump’s snappy but controversial “Make America Great Again” slogan dominated the 2016 election atmosphere, and his supporters — many of whom wore red hats bearing the phrase at the rally — have used it as a catchphrase for the president’s first year in office.

He also repeated his interest in running against the American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, a fellow billionaire entrepreneur whose passionate speech at a January awards show sparked fevered speculation about her ambitions.

“Wouldn’t we love to run against Oprah,” he told a cheering crowd.

“I would love to beat Oprah,” he added. “I know her weakness.”

Trump also reprised his criticism of liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom he mocks as “Pocahantas,” and Senator Bernie Sanders, the far left independent who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

“I look forward to 2020 because I want to see how far left the person is going to be that we’re going to run against,” Trump said.

North Korea

Speaking yesterday about his planned historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said the talks would be a “tremendous success” and suggested the reclusive state wants to “make peace” despite a years-long nuclear standoff.

The comments came after the American leader said he has received encouragement from the leaders of China and Japan, and assurance that North Korea had promised not to shoot missiles in the interim, as he moves toward the high stakes summit, announced suddenly this week.

“I think North Korea is going to go very well, I think we will have tremendous success… We have a lot of support,” Trump told reporters before boarding his Marine One helicopter to travel to the Pennsylvania rally.

“The promise is they wouldn’t be shooting off missiles in the meantime, and they’re looking to de-nuke. So that’d be great.”

At the rally, he told supporters that the United States had “shown great strength” when tensions were high with Pyongyang, but he went so far as to say the reclusive regime’s leaders “want to make peace.”

“I think it’s time,” Trump said.

© – AFP 2018