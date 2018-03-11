  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump debuted his 2020 campaign slogan to a cheering crowd last night

Trump says the slogan will be ‘Keep America Great!’.

By AFP Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 7:35 AM
7 hours ago 20,886 Views 72 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3897326

Source: Washington Post/YouTube

IT’S BARELY 2018, but US President Donald Trump is gearing up for a 2020 re-election campaign, with a familiar sounding new slogan: “Keep America Great!”

Addressing a rally in a Pittsburgh suburb, Trump endorsed a Republican candidate in a closely-watched upcoming special congressional election, before turning to his own political future.

“Our new slogan when we start running — can you believe it, in two years from now — is going to be: ‘Keep America great, exclamation point,’” he said. “Keep America great!”

Trump’s snappy but controversial “Make America Great Again” slogan dominated the 2016 election atmosphere, and his supporters — many of whom wore red hats bearing the phrase at the rally — have used it as a catchphrase for the president’s first year in office.

He also repeated his interest in running against the American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, a fellow billionaire entrepreneur whose passionate speech at a January awards show sparked fevered speculation about her ambitions.

“Wouldn’t we love to run against Oprah,” he told a cheering crowd.

“I would love to beat Oprah,” he added. “I know her weakness.”

Trump also reprised his criticism of liberal Senator Elizabeth Warren, whom he mocks as “Pocahantas,” and Senator Bernie Sanders, the far left independent who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

“I look forward to 2020 because I want to see how far left the person is going to be that we’re going to run against,” Trump said.

Source: Washington Post/YouTube

North Korea

Speaking yesterday about his planned historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said the talks would be a “tremendous success” and suggested the reclusive state wants to “make peace” despite a years-long nuclear standoff.

The comments came after the American leader said he has received encouragement from the leaders of China and Japan, and assurance that North Korea had promised not to shoot missiles in the interim, as he moves toward the high stakes summit, announced suddenly this week.

“I think North Korea is going to go very well, I think we will have tremendous success… We have a lot of support,” Trump told reporters before boarding his Marine One helicopter to travel to the Pennsylvania rally.

“The promise is they wouldn’t be shooting off missiles in the meantime, and they’re looking to de-nuke. So that’d be great.”

At the rally, he told supporters that the United States had “shown great strength” when tensions were high with Pyongyang, but he went so far as to say the reclusive regime’s leaders “want to make peace.”

“I think it’s time,” Trump said.

© – AFP 2018

Read: Meeting Irish Texans, the Choctaw Nation and Donald Trump: Here’s Varadkar’s American itinerary >

Read: Donald Trump tweets that his meeting with Kim Jong Un will be ‘good for the world’ >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (72)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
So why won't insurance companies cover your 10-year-old car?
117,981  151
2
Quiz: How long is this Irish drive?
43,429  54
3
Thousands march in Dublin calling for Eighth Amendment to be retained
42,853  380
Fora
1
'It's a disgrace': Food firms that revived areas in the crash are getting stung with rent spikes
890  0
2
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
589  0
3
Take a guided tour of... the Irish-led tech juggernaut that calls Anglo's ex-HQ home
292  0
The42
1
Ireland crowned Six Nations champions for the third time in five years
87,817  126
2
'I lost a lot of friends and coaches along the way so it’s good to give them something back'
33,715  53
3
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
32,429  69
DailyEdge.ie
1
Celebs and bloggers are laying into Khloe Kardashian for sharing tips on how to look thin in photos
12,266  1
2
8 arguments every Irish girl has had with her mam (over and over)
7,880  0
3
10 tweets that perfectly illustrate exactly why Irish Mams are the best
6,640  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
Paddy Jackson would be the 'last person in the world to rape someone', court hears
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
HSE
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
School principal speaks of 'terrible tragedy' after young girl dies from suspected meningitis
DRUGS
We have a location for the first supervised drug injecting room - what happens next?
We have a location for the first supervised drug injecting room - what happens next?
€60,000-worth of cannabis from Thailand seized in Tralee
Cannabis worth €230,000 found in wicker box and toys at Portlaoise Mail Centre
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie