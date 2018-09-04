This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Don't let hundreds of thousands of people be killed': Trump's warning to Syria

The US President has warned Syria against launching an attack on the country’s last rebel stronghold.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 7:07 AM
1 hour ago 4,712 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4217428
US President Donald Trump
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Press Association Images
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Image: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Press Association Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has warned Syria against launching an attack on the country’s last rebel stronghold with the help of Russia and Iran, saying the offensive could trigger a “human tragedy”. 

The warning came as Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javed Zarif met with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in a surprise visit to Damascus ahead of the looming offensive.

Syrian forces are amassing around the northwestern province of Idlib, in preparation for the assault.

“President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy,” Trump tweeted.

“Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!”

The United Nations and aid groups have warned that a full assault on Idlib could spark a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale not yet seen in Syria’s seven-year-old conflict.

But Russia and Iran have insisted that extremist groups in Idlib must be defeated and are expected to back regime forces in any assault.

Zarif’s trip to war-ravaged Syria also comes just days before a top-level tripartite meeting in Tehran to discuss the Syrian conflict, now in its eighth year.

He met Assad to discuss “issues on the agenda for the tripartite meeting”, according to the Syrian presidency’s account on the Telegram messaging app.

Former de-escalation zone 

Since early 2017, Iran, fellow regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey have sponsored the negotiations track based in the Kazakh capital to tamp down hostilities in Syria.

Last year, they had designated Idlib as a “de-escalation” zone where violence would halt in preparation for a countrywide ceasefire.

Damascus’s main sponsor Russia has been sounding the war drums in recent days, all the while seeking to pressure Turkey into reining in jihadists in Idlib.

Tehran and Moscow have provided steady political, financial and military backing to Assad throughout the war, which has left over 350,000 people dead since it broke out in 2011.

The International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think tank, said an all-out assault on Idlib and its catastrophic consequences could still be avoided.

ICG said Russia, whose air support would be crucial for the offensive to succeed, should understand that a bloodbath in Idlib would jeopardise its own political goals.

“By backing an all-out offensive, Russia risks undermining its long-term political objectives in Syria,” ICG wrote in a nine-page briefing.

Russia seeks to ensure not just the regime’s military victory in Syria but its full political restoration through international re-legitimation at war’s end.

Further Iranian engagement in Syria meanwhile risks drawing Israel deeper into the conflict.

A series of recent strikes in Syria that have killed Iranians has been attributed to Israel.

But Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on Monday signaled strikes could be extended to Iraq if necessary.

Asked about the possibility of Israel hitting Iranian military positions in Iraq or Tehran, Lieberman said: “We do not limit ourselves to Syrian territory alone. It must be clear.”

US warnings ring hollow?

Britain, France and the US, which together launched limited attacks on Syrian installations in mid-April in retaliation for an alleged Syrian chemical attack, say their red line against illegal weapon use remains in force.

But analysts still say the United States appears resigned to the likelihood of a final military victory by Syrian government forces.

Behind the scenes, American diplomats have been actively warning Moscow, which has been accused in the past of turning a blind eye to chemical weapon use by its Syrian proteges.

But these “verbal warning shots” have little to do with today’s reality in Syria, said Jonas Parello-Plesner, a researcher with the Hudson Institute in Washington who recently published a study on the US approach to the region.

And that reality, he told AFP, is that “Assad is advancing on the ground, aided by Iran by land and Russia by air”, while the United States places its hopes on a UN-backed Geneva peace process that might best be described as “moribund”.

Trump said in April that “it’s time” to bring American troops home from Syria — once the jihadists of the Islamic State group had been definitively defeated.

While he quickly backed away from talk of an immediate withdrawal, his underlying determination to leave Syria’s seven-year war as soon as possible seems unchanged.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Volunteers have restored Bray Head's huge WWII 'Eire' sign
    58,556  56
    2
    		Over half of people in North would back Irish unity after Brexit
    55,594  154
    3
    		Thousands of tents left behind at Electric Picnic campsite cleared by bulldozers
    51,874  79
    Fora
    1
    		Premier Inn is opening its first Dublin city-centre hotel in this long-vacant George's Street building
    1,738  0
    2
    		'An unwanted end' – Murphy & Gunn is closing in Milltown after 50 years selling BMWs
    1,414  0
    3
    		What we know about Pat McDonagh's Clare forecourt and its fake-letter planning controversy
    776  0
    The42
    1
    		Martin O'Neill confirms Harry Arter to take break from international football
    35,338  61
    2
    		'Ed Woodward won 2-0': Mourinho dedicates win to United executive after plane protest
    34,326  12
    3
    		O'Neill defends McClean after controversial Rice tweet
    29,982  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Roxanne Pallett to give her first interview today since leaving Celebrity Big Brother
    12,478  7
    2
    		Rachel Allen issues statement on her son's arrest following €30,000 drug seizure
    11,835  5
    3
    		Hailey Baldwin breaks her silence on engagement to Justin Bieber...it's The Dredge
    11,255  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tullamore
    Man dies in single vehicle crash near Tullamore
    Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teen
    Tribunal fallout, resources, rock-bottom morale - The challenges facing the new Garda Commissioner
    DUBLIN
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    Residents worried about 'high-speed cyclists' on parking protected cycle lanes in Dublin city
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    DCC's deal for new clamping contractors includes â¬150 fine every time a driver successfully appeals
    DCC's deal for new clamping contractors includes €150 fine every time a driver successfully appeals
    Here's where you can welcome the Dublin winners home
    'D4 is now D30': Signs put up around Dublin to 'promote benefits' of 30km speed limit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie