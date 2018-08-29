This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 August, 2018
Trump warns of 'violent change' if Republicans lose midterm elections

He said “a miserable two years” could be ahead.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 11:41 AM
48 minutes ago 4,853 Views 18 Comments
US President Donald Trump
Image: Ron Sachs/DPA/PA Images
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
Image: Ron Sachs/DPA/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump warned evangelical leaders that if Republicans lose control of Congress in the midterm elections, Democrats will institute change “quickly and violently”, The New York Times has reported.

At a meeting with those leaders at the White House on Monday, Trump said everything was at stake for his conservative agenda if his party loses in November, according to an audiotape of the meeting obtained by the Times.

Democrats “will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently”, Trump said, according to the Times report published last night.

“They will end everything immediately.

“When you look at Antifa,” he added, referring to militant leftist anti-fascism groups, “and you look at some of these groups, these are violent people”.

The Times said a White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, declined to expand on what the president meant.

‘Riots’ 

It was not the first time Trump has warned of violence if things did not go his way.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, he said his supporters would probably react violently if he did not win the Republican nomination.

“I think you’d have riots,” Trump warned.

The Times said reporters were allowed to listen in on brief comments by Trump during the Monday meeting with ministers and pastors, and heard him talk about abortion, religious freedom and youth unemployment.

But after the press was shown out of the room, Trump changed the subject and suggested how the evangelical leaders could help Republicans win in November, the Times reported.

“I just ask you to go out and make sure all of your people vote,” Trump said.

“Because if they don’t — it’s November 6th — if they don’t vote we’re going to have a miserable two years and we’re going to have, frankly, a very hard period of time because then it just gets to be one election — you’re one election away from losing everything you’ve got.”

© AFP 2018 

