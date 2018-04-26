Confirmed: Donald Trump will visit UK on Friday 13th July

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump will travel to the United Kingdom on July 13, the White House has confirmed.

Several news outlets reported that the visit was going ahead before White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders confirmed the visit this afternoon.

Trump will join Theresa May for talks at Downing Street and attend a meeting with the Queen or other members of the Royal Family, according to The Guardian.

It will be his first trip to Britain since he was elected in November 2016.

A White House spokesperson told RTÉ’s Washington Correspondent, Brian O’Donovan, that ”as of now, there are no plans to visit Ireland.”

Prime Minister Theresa May invited the president for a state visit after she became the first foreign leader to visit Trump at the White House in January last year.

That visit was planned for February but it was cancelled in January amid fears of mass demonstrations.

Nearly 2 million people signed a petition demanding that the president be banned from making a state visit to the UK.

The exact details of the trip have yet to be confirmed but it’s likely that Trump will not be afforded a state visit, which would include an official banquet at Buckingham Palace.

It’s expected that he will meet members of the Royal family but it will be a, lower key, working visit.