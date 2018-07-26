Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star is back after being vandalised with a pickaxe

Source: Reed Saxon via PA Images

A SUSPECT HAS vandalised US President Donald Trump’s plaque on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

It’s the second time vandals have damaged Trump’s star at the tourist site; the Hollywood Historic Trust have since repaired the star.

ABC7 television cited witnesses as saying a man removed the pickaxe from a guitar case and began swinging it at the brass-rimmed star – one of more than 2,500 embedded in Hollywood’s sidewalks in honour of famous entertainment figures.

Before he was elected president in the November 2016 election, Trump starred as himself in The Apprentice TV reality series, and also appeared in Home Alone 2.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Los Angeles police confirmed that they were called about 3:30am (11.30am Irish time) for a report of vandalism at the star’s location on Hollywood Boulevard.

After bashing the plaque, the suspect called police “and advised he had vandalised Donald Trump’s star,” the Los Angeles Times quoted police Lieutenant Karen Leong as saying.

The entire centre of the star was hacked out, leaving only pebbles and dirt where Trump’s name had been written large above a small image of a television.

The police confirmed to AFP that the suspect, Austin Mikel Clay, aged 24, turned himself in and was booked on a charge of felony vandalism.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Trump’s star was targeted once before, in October 2016, when a man dressed as a construction worker defaced it with a sledgehammer and pickaxe, in what was reportedly a protest at Trump’s treatment of women.

In February 2017, the month after Trump’s inauguration, the man named James Otis pleaded no contest to felony vandalism.

He was sentenced to three years’ probation and agreed to pay $4,400 for the damage (around €3,750).

Trump after he was honoured with the 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard (2007). Source: Graham Whitby Boot

Tensions have risen in US society over Trump’s unorthodox and divisive presidency, though the motive in Wednesday’s attack was not immediately clear.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees,” said Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which administers the Walk of Fame.

“When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways,” he said.

Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property.

