'Just plain offensive': Donegal nightclub removes billboard of female golfer following outcry

A DONEGAL NIGHTCLUB has removed a large billboard of a female golfer following a backlash from people in the community.

The advertisement featured the back of a woman wearing golf clothes along with the tagline: “Libertys – Your 19th hole for summer.” It appeared just outside Buncrana and advertised a nightclub in the town.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open will be held in the nearby Ballyliffin Golf Club later in the summer.

The billboard sparked an angry reaction from Sinn Féin Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn who described it as “just plain offensive to women”.

“And it is offensive to men who respect the women in their lives,” the former Buncrana mayor added.

If it was shock value publicity they were seeking, then mission accomplished. They need to cop themselves on, show some respect for our community and take it down!

The complaints apparently had the desired effect as the signage has been removed. Senator Mac Lochlainn shared a photo of the stripped billboard on his Facebook page yesterday.

Source: Padraig Mac Lochlainn

“Thank you to the management of Libertys for listening to your local community and respectfully taking down the billboard sign in Buncrana,” he said.

This is not a bit of a laugh any more. Society has changed.

“All of us men need to step up and see that all women deserve respect, not just our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives or partners,” the former TD concluded.

Libertys has yet to respond to TheJournal.ie’s request for comment.