A POST-MORTEM is due to be carried out after the body of a woman was discovered in Donegal yesterday.

Gardaí said that the body of a woman was discovered yesterday at her home in Letterkenny.

The body was taken from the house at New Brookcourt and a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

Gardaí said that the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.