  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 3 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arms dealer becomes first person charged in connection with Las Vegas mass murder

Douglas Haig (55) is charged with allegedly selling armour-piercing ammunition to Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people during his shooting spree on the Las Vegas strip last October.

By AFP Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 8:02 AM
6 hours ago 16,664 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3831795

Las Vegas Shooting Warrants Douglas Haig, pictured in Arizona yesterday Source: AP/PA Images

AN ARIZONA MAN has been charged with making armour-piercing ammunition without a licence and selling it to the Las Vegas gunman whose October killing spree left 58 concert-goers dead.

64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed himself after the rampage carried out from his hotel suite on Las Vegas’ famed Strip on 1 October – the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history.

Douglas Haig (55) is charged with one count of conspiracy to manufacture and sell armour-piercing ammunition and was released on bail pending a preliminary hearing on 15 February in Phoenix.

He faces the maximum penalty of five years in prison, and possibly a $250,000 (€200,000) fine, if convicted.

Paddock allegedly came to Haig’s home in Mesa, on the outskirts of Phoenix, in September last year to buy ammunition.

Haig had previously operated ‘Specialized Military Ammunition’, an internet business selling armour-piercing bullets, some of them high explosive, according to a statement from US Attorney Dayle Elieson of Nevada.

1 Stephen Paddock Source: Eric Paddock via AP

Records show he had done business in Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming and South Carolina despite having no licence to manufacture armour-piercing ammunition.

Haig told investigators he reloads ammunition but does not offer reloaded cartridges for sale, and none of the rounds recovered in Las Vegas crime scenes would have tool marks consistent with his reloading equipment.

Fingerprints

But Elieson said forensic examiners had recovered reloaded, unfired .308 calibre cartridges in the shooter’s hotel rooms bearing Haig’s fingerprints.

Armour-piercing ammunition recovered inside the shooter’s rooms had tool marks consistent with Haig’s reloading equipment, the statement added.

Police believe Paddock, a wealthy retired accountant and compulsive video poker player who took valium for anxiety, had lost a significant amount of money before his killing spree.

Technicians scouring Paddock’s computer found searches for firearms and elite police response teams, as well as “numerous photos of child pornography”, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said last month.

Paddock had stockpiled an arsenal of firearms in his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel before he rained fire down on a country music festival where about 22,000 people had gathered.

In addition to the 58 dead, hundreds were wounded. They included 422 people who sustained wounds related to gunfire.

© – AFP, 2018

Read: Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country’s legal system

Read: Spanish police bust fake branch of Vatican Bank that had swindled people around the world

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Priests say Mary McAleese being banned from Vatican conference is 'embarrassing'
72,692  337
2
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
62,402  0
3
Dublin boxing event featuring MTK fighters cancelled at last minute
58,590  0
Fora
1
'Being forced to close was like a bereavement. The business was all I knew'
1,331  0
2
The firm behind the controversy magnet White Moose Cafe has raked in nearly €100,000
863  0
3
Dún Laoghaire council is suing harbour management over a long-delayed urban beach
415  0
The42
1
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
28,431  12
2
'I remember actually crying and thinking, 'I'm never going to play for Dublin again''
27,606  0
3
'It’s not even just that he’s a great athlete, but he adores training, he loves the gym'
26,275  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
A man in a Kerry jersey makes an appearance in rapper French Montana's new music video
10,040  2
2
Is it time to accept that Justin Timberlake is just a bit... past it?
7,141  7
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
6,913  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
'I didn't mean to': Police say LA school shooting was an accident
Trump set to okay release of explosive memo alleging abuse of power in the FBI
COURTS
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Polish man fighting extradition from Ireland citing the alleged corruption of his own country's legal system
Jockey tried to gouge out taxi driver's eye after 'some confusion' over fare
Rape trial: Woman asked if she 'watered down' her prior knowledge of rugby players
NORTHERN IRELAND
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
Taoiseach says electing people from Northern Ireland will give the Seanad an 'all-island dimension'
Dublin properties raided in connection with attempted murder of 83-year-old woman in Tyrone
GARDAí
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Man in his 70s dies in car crash
Justice Minister is 'extremely concerned' at reports that homicides weren't properly investigated
Did you see the car believed to be used in Derek Coakley Hutch's murder?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie