Sunday 20 May, 2018
Driver in Carlow caught doing 176kmph, with no insurance and tests positive for cocaine

Gardaí were patrolling the roads in Kerry, Limerick, Wexford and Kildare over the weekend.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 20 May 2018, 2:13 PM
1 hour ago 12,050 Views 37 Comments
Image: Gardaí/Twitter
Image: Gardaí/Twitter

GARDAÍ HAVE TAKEN a number of actions this weekend against drivers caught speeding.

Last night, Gardaí stopped a driver on the M9 in Co Carlow who was doing 176 kmph (the speed limit on motorways is 120 kmph).

The driver also tested positive for cocaine after an oral test. The vehicle was also seized for no insurance with false insurance disc on display, and the driver’s license had expired. A court appearance is to follow.

In Kerry, a learner driver was stopped for driving a car without tax, an NCT test, or insurance; the vehicle was seized. The learner driver was also unaccompanied, which is required by law.

On Friday, Gardaí in Limerick found “multiple detections” along a stretch of motorway, with the highest being 171 kmph.

In Bunclody Co Wexford, a driver was forced to take a 45 minute rest because of inadequate breaks. Driver’s card and tachograph offences were identified and a court appearance is to follow.

The Road Policing Unit in Naas detected 23 various offences, four of which were described as major. One school bus was detained for a faulty braking system.

