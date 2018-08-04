Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative

A DRIVER IS FACING a â‚¬150 fine after using a permit that expired two years ago to park in a disabled bay.

â€˜Dublin Roads Policing: This motorist was found parked in a disabled bay using a permit that expired two years ago, belonging to a relative who isnâ€™t even resident in this country anymore! Permit seized, â‚¬150 fine issued. #OperationEnable pic.twitter.com/PmTaP21FpK — An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na (@GardaTraffic) August 4, 2018 Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na /Twitter

GardaÃ­ said the motorist was found parked in a disabled bay using a permit that expired two years ago, which belonged to a resident who is no longer a resident of Ireland.

The permit was seized by gardaÃ­ and the driver was issued with a â‚¬150 fine.

The person was caught as part of Operation Enable â€“ a multi-agency initiative between An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na, Dublin City Council, Dublin Street Parking Service, the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland and the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The campaign urges disabled permit holders to respect the conditions attached to the permits and now allow others to misuse them.

Earlier this year, a number of people were summoned before Dublin courts for fraudulent use of disabled parking permits.

Operation Enable â€“ 11 people recently summonsed before Dublin courts for fraudulent use of a disabled parking permit. 7 defendants convicted incurring fines ranging from â‚¬500 - â‚¬800. A further 4 cases were adjourned to next month. #OperationEnable Pls park responsibly/legally pic.twitter.com/3DKpgrdtMg — An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na (@GardaTraffic) January 5, 2018 Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na /Twitter

GardaÃ­ said that seven defendants were convicted and got fines ranging from â‚¬500 â€“ â‚¬800.