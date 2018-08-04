Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative

A DRIVER IS FACING a â‚¬150 fine after using a permit that expired two years ago to park in a disabled bay.
GardaÃ said the motorist was found parked in a disabled bay using a permit that expired two years ago, which belonged to a resident who is no longer a resident of Ireland.
The permit was seized by gardaÃ and the driver was issued with a â‚¬150 fine.
The person was caught as part of Operation Enable â€“ a multi-agency initiative between An Garda SÃochÃ¡na, Dublin City Council, Dublin Street Parking Service, the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland and the Irish Wheelchair Association.
The campaign urges disabled permit holders to respect the conditions attached to the permits and now allow others to misuse them.
Earlier this year, a number of people were summoned before Dublin courts for fraudulent use of disabled parking permits.
GardaÃ said that seven defendants were convicted and got fines ranging from â‚¬500 â€“ â‚¬800.
