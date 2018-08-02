Gardaí track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check

The incident took place at the Limerick Tunnel on the N18.

A DRIVER WHO beeped his car horn and made a “choice hand gesture” at gardaí who were carrying out a speed check has been tracked down and slapped with a fine.

Officers were manning a speed gun at the Limerick tunnel when the offending driver flew by on the other side of the road, while beeping and making the offending signal.

The driver nearly got away with it too as his actions weren’t picked up on the garda cameras.

However the officers used the tunnels’ camera system to identify the car and track the man down. The force said on Twitter that it was able to “return the favour”.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that the officers were able to quickly identify the man and the issue was resolved within a couple of days.

Gardaí carrying out a speed check at the Limerick Tunnel were greeted by the sound of a car horn and a ‘Choice Hand Gesture👎’ from a driver on the other side of the road.



We were able to ID the car and return the favour thanks to the tunnels camera system.



€80 FCPN issued pic.twitter.com/fhxD2hthLE — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 2, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

The driver was hit with an €80 fixed charge penalty notice and he was also issued with three penalty points.

The fine was for a combination of dangerous driving offences including not watching the road while travelling at high speeds.