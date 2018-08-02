This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 2 August, 2018
Gardaí track down driver who made 'choice hand gesture' at officers carrying out speed check

The man was hit with a fine and three penalty points.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 2 Aug 2018, 9:37 AM
1 hour ago 17,768 Views 57 Comments
The incident took place at the Limerick Tunnel on the N18.
Image: An Garda Síochána
The incident took place at the Limerick Tunnel on the N18.
The incident took place at the Limerick Tunnel on the N18.
Image: An Garda Síochána

A DRIVER WHO beeped his car horn and made a “choice hand gesture” at gardaí who were carrying out a speed check has been tracked down and slapped with a fine.

Officers were manning a speed gun at the Limerick tunnel when the offending driver flew by on the other side of the road, while beeping and making the offending signal.

The driver nearly got away with it too as his actions weren’t picked up on the garda cameras.

However the officers used the tunnels’ camera system to identify the car and track the man down. The force said on Twitter that it was able to “return the favour”.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that the officers were able to quickly identify the man and the issue was resolved within a couple of days.

The driver was hit with an €80 fixed charge penalty notice and he was also issued with three penalty points.

The fine was for a combination of dangerous driving offences including not watching the road while travelling at high speeds.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

