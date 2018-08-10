€250,000 in cash and €5,000 of cocaine seized after search of halting site in Drogheda

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €250,000 in cash during an operating targeting organised criminals in Drogheda.

At 2pm yesterday, detective units as well as other officers from Drogheda Garda station assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit conducted searches of the buildings and surrounding areas of a halting site at Mell in Drogheda, Louth.

A garda spokesman said: “During the course of the search cash in excess of €250,000 was discovered. There was also an amount of suspected cocaine found estimated to be worth about €5,000.

“No arrests and investigations are ongoing at Drogheda Garda station.”