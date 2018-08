GARDAÍ HAVE SAID the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman yesterday is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services and gardaí were called to a house at Aston Village in Drogheda, Co Louth, just after 5am.

The woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the house shortly afterwards.

While yesterday gardaí said the cause of death remained “unclear”, a Garda spokesperson has now confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.