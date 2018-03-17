Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.4m seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis and cocaine estimated to be worth €1.4 million last night.

As part of ongoing investigations into serious and organised criminal activity in Dublin, Gardaí carried out raids at the Kings House Apartment Complex, Bow Lane, Dublin 8.

The drugs were seized and are being analysed.

A 48-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested and are being detained at Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau lead the activity with support from the Special Crime Task Force.