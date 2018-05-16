  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A Temple Bar hotel is being put up sale for €10.7m

The property consists of two buildings that used to be offices.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 16 May 2018, 9:51 AM
1 hour ago 6,197 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4015642
Dublin CitiThe Dublin Citi Hotel has been put up for sale.Source: Savills

A 27-BEDROOMED hotel and bar in Dublin’s Temple Bar has been put up for sale for €10.7 million.

The Dublin Citi Hotel is located on Dame Street at the corner of the plaza of the former Central Bank.

Estate agent Savills has said that the property brings in a rent of €660,000 per year and that its tenants have a 25-year lease.

The hotel itself is made up of two buildings, one built in 1868 and the other in 1910.

The buildings were built as offices but were converted in 1996 and have since been used for hospitality and entertainment.

Beside the property is the former Central Bank building.

The Central Bank moved from their city centre location to North Wall Quay and plans have already been submitted for the development of its former home and the site.

cbn aerial view of the proposed Central Plaza design.Source: Hines and Peterson

The plan would see the creation of a mixed-use area known as Central Plaza and that is due to be completed in 2020.

Given those future plans, Savills has placed a €10.7 million guide price for this adjacent property.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Dehumanising and heartbreaking': TFMR group complain to RTÉ over Claire Byrne Live debate
146,876  272
2
Dublin eatery named best place to eat in Ireland at Irish Restaurant Awards
82,958  23
3
Rail services resuming in north Dublin after major disruption this morning
64,265  67
Fora
1
The developer behind Titanic Belfast is fighting an 'improper' move to wind the company up
310  0
2
Multimillion-pound discounter The Works accuses Irish rivals of stifling its growth
305  0
3
'The downturn was very sobering - I made some serious financial mistakes'
211  0
The42
1
Were Ireland unfairly treated last night or was the referee just adhering to the rules?
39,359  39
2
Former Aston Villa player Jlloyd Samuel dies in car crash
34,215  11
3
'I want to be Ireland's number one - and I know they're watching me'
24,643  11
DailyEdge
1
Prince Harry is blaming himself after Meghan Markle's Dad pulls out of the Royal Wedding... it's The Dredge
10,589  1
2
This Is America: 8 key moments from Donald Glover/Childish Gambino's explosive music video explained
8,494  2
3
Saoirse Ronan said she's 'fully in support of a Yes vote' on the Lorraine show today
7,379  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
ISRAEL
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?
'Stand in solidarity with us': Crowd protests in Dublin at killing of 60 Palestinians by Israeli troops
Gaza killings: Sinn Féin says Israeli ambassador should 'pack his bags' and be expelled
PALESTINE
55 Palestinians - including children under 16 - killed by Israeli troops as US opens its new embassy in Jerusalem
55 Palestinians - including children under 16 - killed by Israeli troops as US opens its new embassy in Jerusalem
Israel calls on Ireland to follow US example and move its embassy to Jerusalem
'I got a notion one time and I went to a hypnotist in Limerick'
COURTS
'There's a lot we can do to make the court process easier for rape victims'
'There's a lot we can do to make the court process easier for rape victims'
Man who sexually assaulted girls 'targeted them when they were neglected by mother'
Two women jailed for six years for plastic bag killing
HSE
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
'He only had two days in this world, no words can express my grief'
Expert leading CervicalCheck inquiry concerned about 'fevered atmosphere'
'They found out she was dead so just filed it away': Daughter of woman who died in cervical smear scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie