A Temple Bar hotel is being put up sale for €10.7m

The Dublin Citi Hotel has been put up for sale. Source: Savills

A 27-BEDROOMED hotel and bar in Dublin’s Temple Bar has been put up for sale for €10.7 million.

The Dublin Citi Hotel is located on Dame Street at the corner of the plaza of the former Central Bank.

Estate agent Savills has said that the property brings in a rent of €660,000 per year and that its tenants have a 25-year lease.

The hotel itself is made up of two buildings, one built in 1868 and the other in 1910.

The buildings were built as offices but were converted in 1996 and have since been used for hospitality and entertainment.

Beside the property is the former Central Bank building.

The Central Bank moved from their city centre location to North Wall Quay and plans have already been submitted for the development of its former home and the site.

n aerial view of the proposed Central Plaza design. Source: Hines and Peterson

The plan would see the creation of a mixed-use area known as Central Plaza and that is due to be completed in 2020.

Given those future plans, Savills has placed a €10.7 million guide price for this adjacent property.