PICTURES: Dublin was lit up last night as the city rang in the New Year

DUBLIN CITY WAS lit up last night as the city rang in the New Year with a spectacular lights and fireworks show.
Large crowds turned out at Custom House Quay for the countdown concert and to get a good view of the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment.
Now in its fourth year, the New Year’s Festival Dublin boasts music and performances as well as different family events in the city.
Among these was a performance from Heliosphere’s high flying acrobats and flyboarders at the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment:
There were also performances from popular Irish music acts Kodaline and Hudson Taylor to help ring in the New Year:
There was a large crowd present at the free event at Custom House Quay:
Not a bad way to start 2018.
