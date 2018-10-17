This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Potential conflict between cyclists and pedestrians cited as College Green plaza plans rejected

The plans have been the subject of heated debate for some time.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 8,731 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4290815
The proposed College Green plaza, viewed from Trinity College
Image: Dublin City Council
The proposed College Green plaza, viewed from Trinity College
The proposed College Green plaza, viewed from Trinity College
Image: Dublin City Council

A DECISION HAS been made by An Bord Pleanála to refuse planning permission for the proposed Dublin civic plaza at College Green, that would have seen the area pedestrianised.

The planned €10 million College Green plaza would see the banning all cars from that section of the city, with curtailments placed on buses and taxis.

The plans have been the subject of heated debate for some time

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála noted that the principle of the proposed development was acceptable, and that it would “produce a quality public realm that would significantly enhance the amenity and attractiveness of this city centre location”. 

It also noted that it would “significantly improve the visual amenities of the area” and would have a positive effect on how people appreciated the architecture and cultural heritage of the site. 

The planning authority wasn’t satisfied that traffic analysis carried out accurately quantified the effects the development would have, said that there would likely be significant negative impacts for bus transport in the city as well adverse impacts on pedestrians.

The inspector noted there would likely be a “significant and negative” impact on general traffic, bus transport, bus passengers, car parks, and also negatively impact hotel access and taxi drivers.

“In respect of cycling and pedestrians, the impact arising from potential conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians and of buses and emergency vehicles with both groups are considered unacceptable from a safety point of view,” the inspector said.

In a statement, DublinTown called for greater coordination for planning around traffic interventions, and said that An Bord Pleanála had noted the same concerns of the business group in its decision. 

