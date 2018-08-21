Drugs, cash, and fake passports seized in Dublin raid

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs, cash and “documents of interest” in a raid in Dublin’s south inner city.

Gardaí attached to the street crime unit at Kevin Street Garda Station seized cocaine, heroin and cash during an operation in the Meath Street and Coombe areas of Dublin yesterday.

A premises was searched yesterday morning and during the course of the search cocaine and heroin was seized with a combined estimated street value of €60,000. Cash totalling €10,000 was also recovered along with drug paraphernalia, fraudulent passports and what gardaí call “other documentation of interest”.

Two men were arrested in connection with the investigation and were detained under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

They have since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.