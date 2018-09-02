Here's where you can welcome the Dublin winners home

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire cup after today's win Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN FANS WILL get their chances to celebrate again tomorrow evening as the homecoming for the 2018 All-Ireland champions will take place at Smithfield Square at 6.30pm.

The Dublin senior footballers this afternoon secured their fourth All-Ireland win in a row after beating Tyrone by six points.

Lord Mayor Nial Ring and Dublin City Council will host the event for the team, backroom staff, the Dublin county board and “true blue fans”.

“Tomorrow evening will be a chance for the people of Dublin to come out and give the Dubs and Sam the welcome they so thoroughly deserve,” Ring said.

Access to the event in Smithfield Plaza is from North King Street, Friary Avenue and Thundercut Alley.

Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions.

A map of access points to the plaza is available here.

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly alcohol-free event.

Fans are being warned that the Smithfield Luas Stop may be closed between 6pm and 8pm. The Luas stops at the Four Courts and Museum stop will remain open during this time.

“Four in a row is a magnificent achievement and is a fitting reward for the Dublin players, backroom staff and manager who have shown such commitment, dedication and professionalism in their quest for this rare honour,” Ring said.

“Let’s all come together to show our beloved Dubs our appreciation and gratitude as the party continues. Baile Átha Cliath Abú.”