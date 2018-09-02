This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 2 September, 2018
Here's where you can welcome the Dublin winners home

The Dublin senior footballers secured their fourth All-Ireland win in a row on Sunday afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 2 Sep 2018, 5:58 PM
57 minutes ago 6,935 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4215347

Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire cup after today's win Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN FANS WILL get their chances to celebrate again tomorrow evening as the homecoming for the 2018 All-Ireland champions will take place at Smithfield Square at 6.30pm. 

The Dublin senior footballers this afternoon secured their fourth All-Ireland win in a row after beating Tyrone by six points. 

Lord Mayor Nial Ring and Dublin City Council will host the event for the team, backroom staff, the Dublin county board and “true blue fans”. 

“Tomorrow evening will be a chance for the people of Dublin to come out and give the Dubs and Sam the welcome they so thoroughly deserve,” Ring said. 

Access to the event in Smithfield Plaza is from North King Street, Friary Avenue and Thundercut Alley. 

Those attending are asked to follow the event signage and stewards’ instructions. 

A map of access points to the plaza is available here

Dublin City Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly alcohol-free event. 

Fans are being warned that the Smithfield Luas Stop may be closed between 6pm and 8pm. The Luas stops at the Four Courts and Museum stop will remain open during this time. 

“Four in a row is a magnificent achievement and is a fitting reward for the Dublin players, backroom staff and manager who have shown such commitment, dedication and professionalism in their quest for this rare honour,” Ring said. 

“Let’s all come together to show our beloved Dubs our appreciation and gratitude as the party continues. Baile Átha Cliath Abú.” 

