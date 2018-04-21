  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 21 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's what the plans look like for Dublin's newest hotel

A hotel operator has already agreed to run the site

By Paul Hosford Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 7,147 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3963021

George's St

PLANS FOR HOW a new hotel in Dublin will look if it is approved have been revealed.

Planning permission for the site on George’s Street on the capital’s southside was applied for last month, with documents becoming available this week.

The plan, submitted by Grosam Properties Limited, proposes building a hotel on the site of what was the Dockrell’s hardware store until the ’80s and an outlet shoe shop until the early ’90s.

In total, the retail unit of the building has been vacant since at least the early 1990s. An Indian restaurant operated in the end of the building until 2015.

The Grosam plan proposes building a 100-room hotel with a restaurant and three retail units.

According to the planning application:

“The development will consist of the following: Retention of the brick facade to South Great George’s Street and part of the Lower Stephen Street facade and demolition of the existing 3-4 storey over basement structure (c.3,716 sq.m).

“Construction of a five-storey over single basement structure to include retained facade. The building will comprise a 100 bedroom hotel, a restaurant and three retail units.”

The plan would include a hotel restaurant, an ESB substation and bicycle storage as well as a new window on the first floor facing onto George’s Street.

Georges 2 Source: Grosam Properties Limited

An exterior report included in the planning documents recommends that the facade of 51-53 St Stephen’s Street be demolished as part of the overall development due to severe deterioration of the joists and brickwork failures.

The planning report says that the plan will “bring the site back into active commercial use while maintaining the character of the streetscape to South Great George’s Street”. This means that the facade on George’s Street will be retained. It adds that the development will be the “most efficient use of space”.

The report adds that a hotel operator has already agreed to run the site, subject to planning approval and construction.

The site has been the subject of a number of plans since its shuttering nearly three decades ago.

Local councillors have welcomed the plan as something that could play a part in the continued regeneration of the area.

Local Fine Gael councillor Kieran Binchy told TheJournal.ie the plan would be “great to see”.

“I’d love to see something happen with that building. While you don’t want too many restaurants in one area, George’s Street is a great place.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We are really, really devastated': Tributes paid to much loved child psychologist David Carey
91,865  38
2
Swedish DJ Avicii found dead aged 28
76,019  61
3
The world's best photographs have been announced - and a shot of Ireland is part of the winning entry
50,267  36
Fora
1
'My mother prayed to every saint in the world that I wouldn't go to art college'
390  0
2
Debenhams kept posting million-euro losses after emerging from examinership
349  0
3
The boss of Supermac's wants robots to help run his fast food empire
130  0
The42
1
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
36,216  24
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,331  17
3
Adare Manor to bid for 2026 Ryder Cup after completion of €70 million redesign
20,508  21
DailyEdge
1
Niall Horan got really honest about his life with OCD in a new interview
26,487  1
2
Amy Huberman has come out in support of Together For Yes - here's why that's important
13,508  8
3
Russell Crowe praised Anton Savage for his cutting takedown of David Quinn on The Tonight Show
13,245  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
London man jailed for 16 years over acid attack that melted victims' skin and clothes
Man who sexually abused young boy after 'working his way' into home jailed for six years
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephew’s friend with a butcher’s knife
GARDAí
Woman rescued after falling from cliffs at Howth Head
Woman rescued after falling from cliffs at Howth Head
Public appeal to find Cork teenager missing since Sunday
Search underway after armed robbery at bank in Roscommon
CORK
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway - Last four name sides for huge day of league action
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie