This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 1 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Swimmers take part in the 99th Dublin City Liffey Swim

The first race took place in 1920.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 6:17 PM
57 minutes ago 3,826 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4214328

HUNDREDS OF SWIMMERS took part in the 99th Dublin City Liffey Swim today. 

LIFFEY SWIM II2A0490_90553110 Swimmers waiting to kick off the 99th annual Dublin City Liffey Swim Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Braving the cold waters, the swimmers took to the river to swim 2.2 kilometres from the Rory O’Moore Bridge to North Wall Quay in front of the Custom House.

The Liffey Swim is one of the most famous open sea races in the world. Dublin is the only capital in Europe to have a swimming race through the middle of the city.

The swim was first hosted in 1920 when it was devised by Bernard Fagan, an engineer in Dublin Corporation, whose aim was to show citizens the good quality of water in the Liffey. 

LIFFEY SWIM WINNER 758A0603_90553100 Winner Paul O'Flynn Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Paul O’Flynn, an RTÉ News journalist and member of the Half Moon Swimming Club, was the first to pass the finishing line after 43 minutes this afternoon. 

LIFFEY SWIM WINNER 758A0571_90553103 O'Flynn with his wife Mary Regan and baby Ellen Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

The winner of the women’s race was Triona Muldoon from Clontarf Swimming Club, who finished the swim at roughly 37 minutes. 

The Dublin City Liffey Swim is regarded as an open sea race because for much of the race swimmers are battle against an incoming tide and are swimming in salt water.

The swim is run each year by Leinster Open Sea Swimming, a voluntary not-for-profit organisation. It’s the final swimming race in the Leinster Open Sea calendar over more than 35 open sea races. 

And so, that wraps up another year of the Dublin City Liffey Swim. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November
    96,782  412
    2
    		US couple ordered to give homeless man what's left of $400k they raised for him
    65,985  39
    3
    		Goodbye winter time? The EU is to recommend that the clocks should not change anymore
    62,723  112
    Fora
    1
    		The dairy council can keep its ‘insulting’ ads - despite over a hundred complaints
    143  0
    2
    		AIB is trialling blockchain technology to streamline anti-money laundering checks
    126  0
    3
    		A billion-dollar 'virtual hospital' group has pulled the plug on possible pilots in Cork and Dublin
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		'Put yourself in his shoes - if your daughter had been murdered and that's how someone in RTÉ behaved'
    58,916  61
    2
    		Off the mark! Leinster strike late against Cardiff to get Pro14 title defence off to winning start
    31,058  59
    3
    		'I've got a great love for this place. I don't think I can do it justice, but I love it, absolutely f**king love it'
    30,293  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The bishop at Aretha Franklin's funeral has been accused of 'groping' Ariana Grande on stage
    29,475  5
    2
    		Roxanne Pallett released a statement about her sudden departure from Celebrity Big Brother
    13,377  3
    3
    		11 tweets that sum up how people are feeling about Trump's November visit
    7,941  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth â¬700k found in Dublin flat
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    Five men arrested and drugs seized as Defence Forces assist in inter-agency operation at sea
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    GARDAí
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner
    DUBLIN
    Photos: Swimmers take part in the 99th Dublin City Liffey Swim
    Photos: Swimmers take part in the 99th Dublin City Liffey Swim
    Heading to Electric Picnic? Here's everything you need to know
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie