  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How Ireland lost 25 minutes because of a British law passed after the 1916 Rising

Ireland had Dublin Mean Time that was separate to Greenwich Mean Time until 1 October 1916.

By Sean Murray Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 10:30 AM
52 minutes ago 5,449 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3916836

Time-(Ireland)-Act Source: Dublin City Council

ON 1 OCTOBER 1916, Ireland lost its own time zone.

Dublin Mean Time, which had been 25 minutes and 21 seconds later than Greenwich Mean Time, had been in operation for 36 years and set by the longitude of the Dunsink Observatory.

With one fell swoop, however, British legislators ordered the standardised Irish time to be the same as the UK just a few months after the Easter Rising.

It meant that Ireland’s time had to be put back 35 minutes to put it in line with the British time when Summer Time ended that October.

When the issue was subject to a brief debate in the House of Commons on 1 August 1916, Liberal Secretary of State for the Home Department Herbert Samuel claimed that  “in all quarters in Ireland it has been pressed upon me that the hour be assimilated”.

He made the case that various chambers of commerce throughout the UK and Ireland had lobbied for the proposal for the purposes of business and trade.

Irish Parliamentary Party member John Dillon, however, vehemently disagreed.

He told the house: “I must confess that I am amazed to hear the Home Secretary’s statement that he had received communications from all parties in Ireland in favour of this Bill. I cannot believe it.

The right honorable gentleman went on to say that a great number of nationalist members had asked him to introduce this Bill. I never heard of the Bill until, to my amazement, I saw it on the paper this morning.
Having sat for thirty years for my constituency without a contest, I have never heard a single one of my constituents complain of the difference of time.

Despite Ireland gaining independence from Britain several years later, the country never reverted to Dublin Mean Time, and has put clocks forward and back in line with Greenwich Mean Time for over 100 years now.

The argument has been made by modern Irish politicians on numerous occasions to abolish putting the clocks back every Autumn.

One is Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune, who has advocated scrapping the clocks a number of times.

Last October, she said: “Having brighter evenings in winter would lead to improved outcomes for road safety as the roads are statistically more dangerous from the hours of 4-7pm. There are obvious economic benefits such as reduced energy consumption because of less need for artificial light in the evenings with a consequent reduction in CO2 emissions.

The very least we should do is have an informed debate on whether it is a good idea to continue winding the clocks back and forwards every year.

Read: Days on Earth are getting longer (very, very slowly)

Read: This TD is trying to move Ireland into a different timezone

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
151,544  151
2
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
115,163  80
3
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
65,383  26
Fora
1
Dunnes Stores is fighting to keep a large south Dublin site off the land-hoarders list
4,198  0
2
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
264  0
3
'I think you get one chance in a country like Ireland. It's a small place'
208  0
The42
1
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
30,817  50
2
Toothless Ireland fail to register a single shot on target and more talking points from the Turkey loss
26,273  60
3
'It’s an absolute honour' - Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Championship
24,497  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
Daniel O'Donnell's fortune wasn't too badly affected by his massive spend on Room to Improve
15,647  0
2
Anthony Scaramucci on The Ray D'Arcy Show isn't public service broadcasting, it's scraping the bottom of the barrel
11,257  10
3
This girl got a Coppers tattoo so she could get a Gold Card, but she's too young and life isn't fair
7,837  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
Man killed in single-car crash in Co Kerry in early hours of the morning
Man killed in single-car crash in Co Kerry in early hours of the morning
'Wonderful, vibrant and valued': Two women killed in Ballinasloe crash named locally
Two women (50s) killed after being struck by car involved in collision
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
COURT
Man who raped and seriously assaulted woman left her with life-changing injuries, court hears
Man who raped and seriously assaulted woman left her with life-changing injuries, court hears
Man accused of killing journalist on submarine described himself as a 'loving psychopath', court hears
Rugby rape trial jury told 'morals of any person involved are completely irrelevant'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie