Dublin Airport wants 'high quality coffee' to replace the Spar in Terminal 2

DAA says that this unit is needed to satisfy passenger demand.

By Paul Hosford Monday 15 Jan 2018, 7:19 PM
7 hours ago 26,562 Views 69 Comments
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS put out a tender looking to replace the existing Spar store in Terminal 2 with a “high quality coffee” offering.

The tender from DAA asks for bidders to run a 127 square metre unit for five years (three years with a two-year extension) and is specifically looking at a coffee shop.

It asks that businesses deliver “a high quality Coffee offer to the Terminal 2 arrivals hall that is capable of appealing to an international market”. DAA says that this unit is needed to satisfy passenger demand.

“The T2 arrivals hall is an international arrivals and departure hub and the emotional epicentre of the Terminal with people returning home to Ireland, visitors landing from across the globe and the entry point for the majority of Americans arriving through Dublin Airport.

“Research and analysis of the current offering in this T2 Landside Area has identified that there is a gap in the zone for a high quality coffee offering along with a strong sandwich / wrap / grab and go offer. Given the mixed profile of users of the area it is essential that the offer has the capability of appealing to the international market.”

The change of the unit will end Spar’s presence in the airport, with its Terminal 1 unit closing in 2016.

The DAA tender says that it is looking for an “internationally recognised” operator which will “simultaneously deliver commercial benefits for both the airport and operator”.

Interested parties will have until 12 February to apply to DAA to take up the tender.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

