Builders find weapons during Dublin works

BUILDERS IN DUBLIN have found a number of weapons during works in the north inner-city.

The weapons, including an assault rifle, were found in the O’Devaney Gardens area by workers on the estate’s regeneration.

It is not known what condition the weapons were in.

Gardaí said that there had been no arrests.

A statement said:

“Gardai in the Bridewell are investigating the discovery of a number of firearms in the Bridewell area of Dublin this afternoon. Investigations are ongoing and we have no further information available at this stage.”