DublinBikes is getting fifteen new stations around the city

DUBLINBIKES, THE SYSTEM of shared short-term bike hires in the capital, is set to see fifteen new stations installed.

Most of the new stations are located in Dublin’s north inner city – with three being installed in Grangegorman, beside Dublin Institute of Technology’s new campus.

Three other stations will be installed in the Dublin 7 area on the Rathdown Road, Charlesville Road, Phibsborough Road, George’s Lane, Western Way, and Avondale Road.

The other locations are:

North Circular Road, Drumcondra

Mountjoy Square East

Killarney Street

Buckingham Street Lower (west side)

Buckingham Street Lower (east side)

Merrion Square South

Wilton Terrace

Green Party Dáil candidate in Dublin Central, Neasa Hourigan has now called on the bike scheme to be expanded into Stoneybatter and Cabra.

“The DublinBikes scheme has been a wonderful new amenity, but it has been held back by the drip feed of funding from the Minister for Transport Shane Ross and the National Transport Authority,” she said.

She criticised the fact that the scheme is still at phase two of fourteen, and said that it should have been completed two years ago.

“Areas like Cabra and Drumcondra should not be waiting years for a scheme that has proved its worth and costs a fraction of the money it takes to maintain our motorway network,” Hourigan said.

“I am calling on Minister Ross to release funding for €30 million per year so that all phases of the scheme can be rolled out over the next three years.