Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with murder at a special sitting of Dundalk Court District Court this evening.

Mohammed Morei, whose nationality has not yet been confirmed, was brought to Dundalk District Court in handcuffs shortly before 7pm.

24-year-old Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki died in the attack.

The court heard that the accused was arrested by gardaí at 4.31pm today and was charged at 5.20pm.

He was cautioned and made no reply. An interpreter was present.

The court heard that there is an issue with his nationality.

An application was made to remand the accused in custody.

The judge granted the application and the man is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday morning next, 11 January, by live video link.

The judge directed that all appropriate psychiatric and medical treatment be made available to the accused.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.