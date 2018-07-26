Teenager arrested after man (25) stabbed to death in Waterford

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Waterford overnight.

The incident happened in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East at around 3.40am.

The man was discovered at the scene and treated for an apparent stab wound. He was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigators to examine the site.

A 17-year-old is currently being questioned in relation to the death.

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them. They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East in the early hours of this morning to come forward and contact the incident room at Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”