Dunnes is still Ireland's most popular supermarket - and we're buying more big name brands

SALES OF BRANDED goods in Irish supermarkets have climbed 4% year-on-year, the first time in four years that they have shown stronger growth than own-brand competitors.

The sales figures are carried in the latest Kantar Worldpanel market share results, which show that Dunnes Stores remains Ireland’s top supermarket with 23.2% of market share.

Dunnes also posted an increase in sales of 5.7% compared with this time last year. In second place, Tesco holds a 22.7% share of the market and a sales increase of 4.8%.

SuperValu is in third with 22.2%, with Lidl and Aldi on 10.5% and 10.3%, respectively.

The results also show that branded sales are recovering, with Kantar Worldpanel’s David Berry saying the sales equated to nearly €50 million extra for retailers.

“The recovery of branded sales began in late 2017 and has continued apace in the new year. Sales of brands are up 4% year on year as shoppers parted with an additional €49 million on their favourites during the past 12 weeks. This is the first time in four years that brands have posted stronger sales growth than their own label counterparts, with alcohol, baked goods, frozen food and toiletries performing best.”

Shoppers’ increasing interest in vegetarian and vegan lifestyles also saw sales of vegetarian options surge by 18%, with one in five shoppers picking up a vegetarian product over the past 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, Iceland, which now has 20 stores in Ireland, has seen sales rise 6%.