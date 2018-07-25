Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÉ

EAMON DUNPHY HAS confirmed that he is leaving RTÉ.

The broadcaster and former footballer released a statement this afternoon saying that the World Cup was the end of his time with RTÉ:

“Two years ago, I decided not to renew my contract with RTÉ Sport. At the time, they prevailed upon me to stay and, in fact, offered me a rise, a small one, to do so. However, before the World Cup I told them this time, I would be leaving.

I intend to focus on my podcast The Stand which is flourishing and has had over 2.3 million listens since we started. That’s where my energy will now be devoted.

“In my 40 years with RTÉ, I made many good friends and I wish them the very best for the future.”

More to follow