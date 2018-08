GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after the discovery of what is believed to be part of an ear.

The piece of flesh or cartilage was found on Whitefriar Street at around 9.45am.

A member of the public is believed to have raised the alarm. It is not known how much of the ear was found or the condition it was found in.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing. Anyone with any information can call any garda station.