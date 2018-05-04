  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 4 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork fans gear up for Ed Sheeran concerts this weekend ... and, yes, they're still happening

Benchwarmers.ie published an article which said that the concerts had been cancelled.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 May 2018, 12:37 PM
55 minutes ago 4,503 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3994339
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

EXCITEMENT IS BUILDING among fans as the first of Ed Sheeran’s three sold-out Pairc Uí Chaoimh shows is set to take place tonight.

Doubt was cast over whether the concerts were going ahead earlier today after Irish online publication Benchwarmers.ie published an article on its website with the headline “BREAKING: All Ed Sheeran Irish tour dates have been cancelled.”

When users clicked onto the article on theBenchwarmers’ website, they were greeted with the text “Just kidding. Enjoy the show”.

A spokesperson for event organisers Aiken Promotions confirmed to TheJournal.ie that there is no truth in any report that Ed Sheeran has called off his Irish gigs.

“The Ed Sheeran Irish Tour 2018 is going ahead as planned, kicking off in Cork tonight,” the spokesperson said.

Benchwarmers.ie shared the article to its Facebook page. However, it has since been deleted.

dcv938nx0auujvs Source: Screenshot via Benchwarmers.ie

Sheeran is set to play three sold-out shows in Pairc Uí Chaoimh tonight, tomorrow night and Sunday night.

The publication’s Twitter account has been suspended. It has not been confirmed whether this is a direct result of the Ed Sheeran article.

Capture The image that appears when a user tries to view Benchwarmers Twitter account. Source: Twitter

Concert preparations

Ed Sheeran has broken records with his Irish tour, and over 300,000 tickets were sold on the first day of sale, making it the biggest ever number of tickets sold by an artist in Ireland in one day, according to Aiken Promotions.

As more than 120,000 fans are set to arrive at the venue over the coming days for the concerts, traffic restrictions have been implemented across the city.

No parking will be allowed around the stadium, and gardaí are urging people to use public transport or walk from the city centre if possible.

“Please respect local residents,” gardaí said.

For those who plan to drive to the venue, car parks are located in the following areas:

  • Q-Park Carroll’s Quay – Open 24 hours
  • Q-Park City Hall – Open 24 hours
  • Q-Park Grand Parade – Open 24 hours
  • Q-Park St Finbarr’s – Open 24 hours
  • Paul Street Car Park – Until midnight
  • North Main Street – Open until 1am
  • Paul Street – Open until 1am

Bus Éireann will operate a shuttle service from Lapps Quay to the venue. The service will run from 3pm to 8pm on a five-minute frequency today, tomorrow and Sunday.

Another Bus Éireann shuttle bus service will operate from Kent Rail Station from 3pm to 8pm on a 20-minute frequency.

Meanwhile, Cork’s RedFM has joined in on the celebrations for the concerts and has decided to drop the letter R for the weekend to become edFM.

“After 8am this morning, breakfast with Ray & Jay hit the button on our new name with cars seeing edFM instead of RedFM on their dashboard. On top of this, we have changed our name on-air, on social branding and we have even changed our branded vehicles to edFM,” a spokesperson for the radio station said.

Doors for the venue will open at 5pm each day. Aiken Promotions has said early queuing will not be permitted in the streets around the venue.

Benchwarmers.ie has been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí investigating how pro-life campaign billboard van was allowed to park on Garda property
50,821  182
2
Temperatures to reach 20 degrees over bank holiday weekend
42,710  19
3
'They never became homeless': Minister defends himself against accusations he manipulated figures
40,437  115
Fora
1
‘The idea came at the right time - it was just before we were planning to emigrate’
596  0
2
Dr Quirkey's profits halved the same year the famous arcade fell foul of the taxman
442  0
3
Here are the priciest - and cheapest - places to rent in Ireland right now
315  0
The42
1
'I'm 100% committed to Ireland... you should want to play for only one country'
43,146  8
2
As it happened: Atletico Madrid v Arsenal, Europa League semi-final
36,113  18
3
Ulster and Ireland wing Andrew Trimble announces retirement from rugby
29,815  86
DailyEdge
1
The photographer behind Gigi Hadid's latest Vogue cover needs to be cancelled
13,374  7
2
How Well Do You Remember Secondary School Level Shakespeare?
5,986  4
3
Here are all of the best things coming to Netflix over the bank holiday weekend
5,665  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears
Court of Appeal upholds decision to allow State to deport man with alleged Islamic terrorism links
Three teenagers sentenced to five years in prison for roles in 'rampage' at Oberstown
HSE
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
HSE's Tony O'Brien to take temporary leave of absence from board of US contraceptive firm
Vicky Phelan says CervicalCheck inquiry must be done urgently and in public
How accurate are the CervicalCheck smear tests?
HEALTH
How are abortions carried out?
How are abortions carried out?
There's been a massive drop in young teens smoking in Ireland
Explainer: Do you need to get a repeat smear test?
COURT
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Toddler who drank from water bottle allegedly containing an earwig awarded €6,000 in damages
Dublin couple jailed over systematic neglect and physical abuse of the man's young daughter

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie