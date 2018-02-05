Man arrested over the murder of Eddie Hutch two years ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with the murder of Eddie Hutch two years ago.

A brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, the 59-year-old taxi driver was gunned down at his home on Poplar Row in Dublin’s north inner-city on the night of Monday 8 February 2016.

In a statement this afternoon, gardaí said the arrested man was “conveyed to Mountjoy Garda Station” and has been detained under Section 5 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

He can be held for up to seven days.