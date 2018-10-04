This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 4 October, 2018
'This is a great news day for Castletroy': 600 new jobs announced for Limerick

Edwards Lifesciences is investing €80 million in its new Limerick facility.

By Sean Murray Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 2:55 PM
24 minutes ago 1,549 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4268407
Image: Shutterstock/Ekkasit A Siam
Image: Shutterstock/Ekkasit A Siam

A US COMPANY has announced 600 news jobs for Limerick. 

Edwards Lifesciences – a medtech company which develops technologies and therapies to help treat people with heart disease – is investing €80 million to build a new purpose-built manufacturing facility in Castletroy.

Once completed in 2021, the facility will manufacture delivery components for its transcatheter heart valve therapies.

Fine Gael Senator Kieran O’Donnell said that the announcement was a “great news day for Limerick City and Castletroy”. 

The company said that the main attraction for it to invest in Ireland was the “wealth of experienced talent available”, and thanked the government and IDA for its support.

While the majority of jobs won’t be in place until 2021, over 60 staff – in production, engineering and professional management – are expected to be employed at Edwards Lifesciences’ initial site in the Shannon Free Zone, which opened in August.

The new roles will be in planning, quality control, assembly, engineering and finance.

Limerick city and county mayor James Collins called the announcement “a huge endorsement” for the region. 

“The construction jobs will be of substantial value to the local economy while the 600 new roles that will be created when the facility is fully operational will be of enormous benefit to the entire region,” he said. 

