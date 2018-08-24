This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thomas Cook removes Egypt hotel guests after UK couple dies

Investigations are ongoing.

By AFP Friday 24 Aug 2018, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 13,454 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4200118
Steigenberger Aqua Magic Red Sea
Image: Booking.com
Steigenberger Aqua Magic Red Sea
Steigenberger Aqua Magic Red Sea
Image: Booking.com

BRITISH TRAVEL AGENT Thomas Cook said it is removing all its customers from a hotel in Egypt after a UK couple staying there died in unexplained circumstances and other guests fell ill.

The company said it was unclear what caused the deaths of the Britons, reportedly in their 60s, who had been staying at the plush Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

The tour operator said all of its other customers at the Steigenberger — reportedly 301, according to the BBC — had the choice of relocating to another hotel in Hurghada or returning home.

Thomas Cook said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident, while indicating “the circumstances of their deaths are still unclear”.

“We have also received further reports of a raised level of illness among guests. Safety is always our first priority, so as a precautionary measure we have taken a decision to remove all our customers from this hotel.”

The BBC said there were a total of 1,600 guests at the hotel.

Red Sea regional governor Ahmad Abdallah told AFP that the couple had died on Thursday, identifying them as John Cooper, 69, and his 63-year-old wife Susan, who was a Thomas Cook employee.

The couple, who come from Burnley, a town in northwest England, were on holiday with their daughter Kelly Ormerod.

‘Died in front of me’

Abdallah said John Cooper died in hospital after suffering exhaustion, followed by his wife who collapsed at the hotel on hearing the news.

The governor ruled out “criminal motive”.

But Ormerod said: “We have no cause of death. A post-mortem is under way.

“Dad never went to hospital: he died in the hotel room in front of me. I went to hospital in the ambulance with Mum, where she passed away,” she told Lancashire radio station 2BR.

“As a family we are devastated… we are in utter shock. Mum and Dad were fit and healthy. They had no known health problems.”

Dieter Geiger, general manager at Steigenberger Aqua Magic, told AFP the hotel was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

He added: “The doctor’s preliminary report indicates that death was due to natural causes. There are no indications to support allegations of an increased incidence of illness at the hotel.”

Top marks in recent audit

Britain’s foreign ministry said it was assisting the deceased couple’s family.

“We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in Hurghada, Egypt and we are in contact with the local tour operator,” it said in a statement.

The ministry’s travel advice for British nationals in Egypt remains unchanged and is under “regular review”, it said.

Thomas Cook said customers due to travel in the coming weeks to the hotel — which the tour operator gave a 96-percent rating in an audit last month — would be offered alternative holidays.

Egypt’s key tourism industry has been recovering from a devastating blow in 2015 when jihadists bombed a Russian airliner carrying holidaymakers from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing all 224 on board.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair to charge passengers between €6 and €10 for carry on luggage
    47,774  98
    2
    		John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest
    37,394  0
    3
    		'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    33,319  82
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how much Tesla made in its first year of sales in Ireland
    1,394  0
    2
    		The Irish family that brought Poundworld here won't be rescuing the UK chain after all
    301  0
    3
    		The 'Spotify of journalism' has raised fresh funding to add more newsmakers to its ranks
    221  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd love to know where those 30,000 have been. Why weren’t they behind the team in the semi-final?'
    59,591  118
    2
    		'The club is not for sale': Liverpool owners issue statement after Abu Dhabi proposal revealed
    24,485  18
    3
    		Chris Ashton banned for seven weeks for this tip tackle in pre-season friendly
    14,260  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Twitter is absolutely flat out celebrating the cancellation of The Big Bang Theory
    9,654  3
    2
    		Are These Daniel O'Donnell Facts True Or False?
    7,787  0
    3
    		Poll: Is it okay to pee in the shower?
    6,680  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    Varadkar says Catholic Church was 'too dominant' in Ireland in the past
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    GARDAí
    74% of people say gardaÃ­ in their area can be relied upon to be there when they need them
    74% of people say gardaí in their area can be relied upon to be there when they need them
    Appeal to find man who has been missing for over two weeks
    One arrest after man dies in house fire in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Council planners put U2 visitor centre and new hotel on hold due to height concerns
    Council planners put U2 visitor centre and new hotel on hold due to height concerns
    Laura from Love Island struggled with some baby Guinesses in a Dublin bar last night
    Last four! Slight changes across the board as All-Ireland semi-finalists name sides
    RDS
    Marie Collins: There are still clergy who believe abuse is 'media conspiracy'
    Marie Collins: There are still clergy who believe abuse is 'media conspiracy'
    Leaflets making false link between abortion and cancer on offer at World Meeting of Families
    Pope dolls and stained-glass Skodas: Day 1 at the World Meeting of Families

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie