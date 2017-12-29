Expecting an election next year? Those pesky cable ties are here to stay

WITH EVERY ELECTION comes posters and the dreaded cable ties which are often left behind when the posters are taken down.

Candidates can face a fine of up to €150 if election posters aren’t taken down within seven days of an election taking place.

However, cable ties can be left behind and are much more difficult to enforce a fine for because – unlike the posters themselves – the cables don’t identify candidates.

Despite this, there are still no plans to introduce legislation to compel election candidates to remove plastic ties that hold election posters in place.

Speaking on the topic, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten said:

“Prior to each general election, my department writes to all participating political parties to remind them of their obligations under the Litter Pollution Acts, and requesting them to remove both the posters and the cable ties used to attach them within the statutory timeframe.

Should this requirement not be met, there is deemed to be a breach of the legislation and those responsible may be subject to an on-the-spot litter fine of €150.

“Under the Acts, the primary responsibility for the management and enforcement response to littering, including oversight of the removal of election posters and cable ties within the statutory timeframe, rests with the the local authorities.”

The ten biggest political parties spent a total of €416,544.50 nationally on election posters last year.